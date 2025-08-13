​Derry City captain Mark Connolly says Saturday's FAI Cup third round tie aginst Drogheda United will be massive for the club as the Candy Stripes seek to re-ignite their season with a first win in four games.

Defeats to Sligo and Shamrock Rovers, coupled with frustrating home draw against Bohemians and Cork City, as good as ended Derry's outside interest in the title, leaving the trophy Derry last won in 2022 as their sole chance of silverware this year.

Standing in their way will be the team who last season denied the Brandywell club a seventh victory in the competition with Connolly admitting after Friday's frustrating scoreless draw with Cork that Derry need to eradicate the inconsistency which has dogged their season.

"It's an inconsistency that we need to change as players and as a team," explained the Brandywell captain, "We ned to get back to winning football matches because there's no better feeling than when you're winning. "When we went on that recent run and were winning games it was brilliant. You were going home with a smile on your face, everyone was happy but now we are in a difficult moment. We haven't won football matches for the last couple of weeks so we need to put that right in what will be a tough game against Drogheda in the cup."

Derry City captain Mark Connolly. (Photo by Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile)

Connolly said he understood fan frustration following Derry's lacklustre draw with Cork but said the only way to out things right was on the pitch.

"If you get the first goal the game changes and unfortunately we created enough moments - I don't know how big chances they were - but we created enough moments to get into areas and definitely hurt but unfortunately we just didn't take them," he explained.

"Like I said, it is something that's difficult to put your finger on. It is frustrating. Fans are frustrated but all we can do is roll our sleeves up and go again.

"Listen, whatever the next game you always want to go and put things right and Saturday is a massive game. The cup, from what I've learnt since being here, the cup is a massive thing for the city. "I've been involved in two cup finals now - one we've won and on we've lost - and I know how much the fans love it so Saturday is a massive game."