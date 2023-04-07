The Drogs boss was also shown a straight red card by the match official as his frustration at the decision boiled over on the touchline and while he can have no complaints about his own sending off, Doherty was left scratching his head when Adegboyega went for an early bath after 27 minutes with the match evenly poised at 0-0.

"I was incredibly frustrated with the sending off. We're going to appeal it and I just hope it's looked at properly."

Adegboyega fouled Jamie McGonigle on the edge of the penalty box as the Derry striker raced through on goal but Doherty was adamant his man got the ball and he was baffled by the referee's decision.

"Not in a million years is it a sending off," he claimed. "It's more than frustrating, it's our jobs, it's our livelihood. We're working so hard. We spent an hour looking at videos and clips of Derry last night with presentations for it to feel like it was all going against you. It's really frustrating.

"'Manny' has just taken the ball away and then obviously I go. The fourth official just said; 'you're going'. Obviously I was frustrated. Our lads are working so hard, they're part-time, coming up here and feeling things are going against us.

"I'm genuinely full of respect for referees, ask any of the referees. I don't know this one in particular but he was advised then to send me off. I've been coaching and managing for 15 years and I've never been sent off. Now all of a sudden there's so many sendings off.

"I'm the last one to be pointing the finger but I'm really, really disappointed with that. Let's not take anything away from the lads who were sensational."

Drogheda came away from Brandywell with three points but they were frustrated with the performance of the referee.

Doherty may have been annoyed at the sendings off but he left the Lone Moor Road venue delighted and his celebrations at the final whistle as he embraced his assistant Daire Doyle in front of the travelling support told its own story.

A first win at Brandywell since September 2015 takes Drogheda up into fourth place in the table just three points behind second placed Derry.

"We're just after winning the game which is amazing and I couldn't be prouder of the guys. They came up to Derry and everything that they have that we don't and we're going away with three points which is brilliant.