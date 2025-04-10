Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

KEVIN Doherty knows he must find a way to keep dangerman Michael Duffy quiet if Drogheda United are to come away unscathed from Brandywell tonight.

​The Drogheda United boss stifled Derry's most potent attacking weapon during last November's FAI Cup showpiece at the Aviva Stadium with fullback Elicha Ahui doing a number on the winger during the 2-0 win.

Duffy admitted he would be out to rectify that result on Friday night in the first meeting of the teams since that hugely frustrating afternoon in Dublin.

Ahui hasn't played all season through injury but Doherty is well aware of the need to stop the threat of Derry's in-form winger who has netted FIVE of the team's seven goals so far.

"I don't want to single out individuals but he looks like he's been Derry's best player, a smashing player," said Doherty.

"Elicha hasn't played one minute this year. Without giving away too much that might be a bit of a difference.

"You wouldn't even have to watch Derry's games to know how influential he's been as he's scored five of their seven goals. He scored a really good goal the other day.

"He's been one the best players in the league for I don't know how long.

Michael Duffy celebrates his winning goal against Cork City last week.

"Obviously we did well on him in the cup final but it's completely different circumstances. If you want to look at our last trip to the Brandywell I wouldn't have said we dealt with it as well as we would've liked - any of Derry's threats."

The Drogheda supremo is referring to Derry's 5-1 victory on Foyleside last June when Frantz Pierrot was sent off and a game where the home side produced five different scorers on the night.

"Although I did think at the time it was a bit of a weird one when we scored a goal that was ruled out which would've made it 2-2 and then Frantz got sent off.

"But Duffy - he has been and continues to be one of the very, very best players in the league and he's started well. You only have to see the goal he scored the other day where he shifted it and had that burst of pace to go and finish.

Bohemians goal keeper James Talbot is beaten by Michael Duffy’s winning free kick. Photograph: George Sweeney

"He's an excellent player and the manner of the free-kick against Bohs. He's an excellent, excellent player and we'll have our work cut out to try and keep him quiet."

Doherty's not convinced the FAI Cup Final will be as fresh in the minds of the Derry players as many would think but there's certainly 'aspects' of that game where he feels his team can take confidence from going into this league clash.

"It's the last time we played each other. I do think with the amount of change, and I've obviously watched all of Derry's games, particularly this week I've paid more attention to them but it is very different.

"Obviously the Derry management team has changed. There's been a lot of personnel changes in both teams. There's' lads in our team on Friday who the cup final means nothing to and it will be the same with Derry.

It might be a part of the reason they signed for us in the first place. There's aspects of that game where we look back and say 'we did this well against them' and there's still massive individuals who played in the cup final on both sides. So there will be little things."

Drogheda sit proudly on top of the table after eight games and are unbeaten on the travels so far with two wins and two draws. The most pleasing thing for Doherty is the fact they've started so well without key personnel - the likes of striker Douglas James-Taylor, Ahui and Josh Thomas.

Despite levelling things up when going full-time this season, Doherty still believes Drogheda are considered by many to be candidates for the drop this season.​​​​​​​

"If you're talking about what was expected of us, and I'm not just saying this for effect but we were literally the favourites in every single bookies to finish 10th.

"It's [going full-time] not as if it's an advantage for us. Everybody else has been doing it for years. It just sort of takes away that disadvantage.

"We trained on a Thursday night and the lads would be getting home to Dublin at 10pm at night and going to work the next morning. Some of them were even going to work on Thursday night after training whereas now they're going home to bed.

"That makes a massive difference. You think about eating and the lads getting up and having their breakfast properly the next day and not having to rush. It's nothing out of the ordinary. It's not as if we're doing something new here.

"It's what everyone else has been doing but it makes a big difference. It helps.

"We are playing well, there's no doubt. Probably one of the most pleasing aspects for me and it seems to be a common thread across the league but we're missing. I don't need to remind Derry about Elicha Ahui and Douglas James-Taylor. They haven't kicked a ball. Haven't played one minute.

"We've had terrible luck in preseason with injuries and they weren't things like being out for a week or two weeks. They're getting close now which is great and that's been the most pleasing - the lads who have stepped up.

"Again, it's not as if we went out and signed loads of different players. We've obviously tried to build on the second half of last season and keep the momentum going.

"Bringing Conor Keeley back in was massive for us and he replaces David Webster from last year. Owen Lambe has come in.

"We had changes up top when Frantz went and Dougie's been injured. So the lads have stepped up and it's great. It's been pleasing. Whatever about getting credit, we're just eight games in. We've had a good start and that's all it is."

He feels the league table will begin to take shape after the second series of matches when teams settle into their stride but he's certain this season will be as tightly contested as ever.

"It's probably after the first two series because then you've played everyone home and away. Again, and I'm not the only manager or person involved in the league who would say this but you come in after a game and look at the results and you genuinely don't know what to expect, you really don't.

"Any of the games, you wouldn't be surprised if one team beat another because it's so evenly matched. It was evenly matched last year.

"Everyone is making a big deal about us going full-time and it's 10 full-time teams now which is brilliant but there's very little between the teams.

"It's a long, long season. We're certainly not getting carried away. It's great and I'd certainly rather be sitting top of the league than sitting bottom of it where we were sitting this time last year. Look, it's a good place to be."