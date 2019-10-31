Dundalk winger Michael Duffy eyeing a treble

Dundalk’s Michael Duffy certainly has proven himself the man for the big occasions this season.

The talented winger has scored an impressive 15 goals in all competitions this campaign but it has been in the big games where the ex-Derry City man has really stepped up to the mark.

Duffy scored the winner against Shamrock Rovers to clinch the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title at Oriel Park and his stoppage time goal at Sligo Rovers booked their place in this weekend’s FAI Cup Final while his equaliser against his home town club in the EA Sports Cup Final got his side back into the tie at a packed Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Despite those notable successes, however, Duffy feels last year was a better campaign for him.

“Personally, I think last year I played better overall and was probably more consistent throughout the year but this year, maybe goal wise, I popped with more important goals at the right times,” he confirmed.

“Yes, this year has been unbelievable, doing the ‘double’ and being in with a chance to make history in the cup final, this year is going to be special for the team.

“Last year was a massive season as it was the first time I won the league so I’ll not forget that. However, if we can win on Sunday we have the chance to be remembered for a long time.

“All the ‘big’ goals more or less came in the one month, even the Derry game in the EA Sports Cup Final, that goal sort of turned the game around for us because we were having a tough night.

“Then obviously the (Shamrock) Rovers game, that was an unbelievable night, to win the league against our rivals and to score a goal like that, you couldn’t write it really. Then, of course, you can’t beat a last minute goal in the semi-final of the FAI Cup against Sligo.

“I got one a couple of years ago for Derry in the semi-final in the Brandywell against Rovers and that was an unreal night and this one in Sligo was big.”

The 25-year-old will join a small group of League of Ireland players should Vinny Perth’s side emulate the great 1988/89 Derry side and complete the domestic treble with a win over The Hoops. However, he is only too aware that very few Candy Stripes followers will be hoping the league champions are celebrating on Sunday.

“I have seen a few things online hoping that we don’t do it and, of course, Derry fans are going to want to remain the only club to have won the treble,” he stated.

“I don’t think too many teams have actually had a chance in terms of being one game away from completing the treble over the past few years.

“Teams don’t get chances like this often but we know how difficult it has been to put ourselves in this situation throughout the year. It might not come around again for us for a few years so it would definitely be great to do it.”

While everyone knows the importance of the game, Duffy and co. aren’t talking about the possible treble, they are treating Sunday’s showdown as just another cup final, their fifth in as many years.

“This is the big one now. We have had a brilliant season so far and hopefully we can just top it off now on Sunday,” he confirmed.

“We aren’t looking at it as if we are going to try and complete the treble on Sunday, we are looking at it as a cup final, the way we took the Derry final and the league games, just taking each game as it comes. Sunday is just a final.

“We have been there these last few years and we know what it’s going to take, it’s going to be a tough game but we are just fully focused on that.”

In their previous games against Stephen Bradley’s chargers this campaign, the Oriel Park men have won three with the other encounter finishing in a score-less draw and Duffy is expecting another titanic battle played in front of what could be a record FAI Cup attendance at the Aviva Stadium.

“Every game against Rovers this season has been tough,” he said. Yes, we have come out on top but all the games have been really tight and I think it’s going to be even tighter on Sunday.

“It’s the final day and you never know what’s going to happen in a final. They (Rovers) haven’t been in the FAI Cup Final for a few years so they are going to be well up for it. It’s going to be a brilliant day but it’s going to be a very tough match.

“I would say that most of the country is looking forward to the game but I think, fans wise, it’s going to be a lot bigger than the past few years. Despite how good it has been against Cork where the crowd has been close to 30,000, by the sounds of things it could be closer to 40,000 on Sunday which is good for the whole league.

“Most of the family are coming down and are staying down for the night. They have been down the last couple of years and it has always been a brilliant night. It’s good for all the families and it’s a brilliant day out at the Aviva for all the fans.”

With Duffy believed to be on the verge of breaking into the Republic of Ireland squad, it’s believed that manager Mick McCarthy will be in attendance but the ex-Celtic starlet is only focusing on trying to win the cup for Dundalk.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of people there watching and I’m sure he’ll be at the game too but I’m just focusing on just trying to do anything to win the FAI Cup,” he said.

“If stuff like that comes about again, that’s a plus but, as I said, hopefully we can just win this cup.”