'Dungannon Swifts game is bigger than Linfield' - Institute's Joe McCready

Institute front man Joe McCready feels tomorrow night’s game against Dungannon Swifts at the Brandywell is bigger than Saturday’s opening game at Linfield.

McCready, who scored the first goal of the 2019/20 season when he fired ’Stute in front at Windsor Park, believes Paul McLaughlin’s side can take confidence from Saturday’s display.

“To be honest Tuesday against Dungannon is a bigger game,” he confirmed.

“We weren’t even talking about the result at Linfield, because it was like a free hit. Linfield away is always a free hit for Institute. Yes, of course we would love to take points off them but Tuesday night is where we now turn our attentions to.

“Paul (McLaughlin), Friars and Scolty (Mark Scoltock) were looking for a performance rather than a result against Linfield and I think we got a half decent performance, which hopefully we can carry into the Dungannon game.”

The 29-year-old, who has already set himself a goalscoring target for this campaign, knows he will have to be the main man in attack for ‘Stute.

“First game against Linfield was always going to be hard but, from a personal point of view, I’m happy to get up and running with a goal. In fact I nearly scored another one late on, but hopefully I can push on and score one or two more than last year. I think I got 12 last season and I’m hoping to get a few more this season,” he added.

“As soon as Browner (Gareth Brown) went down there was only one man taking that penalty. I have been taking them in pre-season and I have been scoring, so I fancied myself to hit it and thankfully it went in. Hopefully there’s more to come.

“This season I have already found myself talking a lot more to all the boys. I was always the one getting talked to because I maybe liked to do my own thing at times, but I know I can’t be doing. I’m into my late 20s and am now one of the more of the experienced players in the team,

“I know I need to speak more to the younger players this season.”

The former Coleraine man stated that a pep talk by Sean Friars prior to their game against the Blues was exactly what the ’Stute players needed.

“I don’t think anybody gave us a chance and it kind of crept into our changing room at training last week, but Sean gave us a wee word in the ear, saying to believe in ourselves.

“He said that, yes, we have lost a few players but having done so well last year, there was still a lot of the same squad here again this year and I think we did alright. We frustrated them for periods but obviously we are at the home of the champions and they are a good side.

“We weren’t going to come here and try to put a press on up here, like Liverpool or Man City, because they have got good players.

“They have got better players than us and it’s not rocket science, if we had pressed too high then they would have just cut right through us and scored goals for fun. We thought ‘We’ll sit in and see if they can play through us and if they score then fair play to them’. I think they found it difficult in periods.

“Yes, obviously they were getting chances, but we were getting chances as well and had a couple of half chances there as well.

“Myself, Browner and Evan (Tweed) all had half chances and overall I feel we did alright in the end up despite not getting the result.”