Dungannon Swifts' Michael Carville sinks Institute again

Institute 2, Dungannon Swifts 3

For the second time in a number of weeks, Dungannon Swifts' Michael Carville broke Institute's hearts.

Only a few weeks ago Carville's late strike earned Kris Lindsay's side a point against 'Stute and he left it late again this afternoon, firing home a 94th minute winner to see off the Waterside men and book Swifts' place in the Sadlers Peaky Blinder Irish Cup sixth round.

In truth, the Stangmore Park out-fit should have had the tie killed off in the first half, as they missed a host of chances and a defensive mistake let them down, however their never say die attitude ensured they have a home tie against Newry City, in the next round.

'Stute again just weren't good enough and their discipline continues to cause them problems, as they were fortunate to finish the tie with no one red carded, with Niall Grace in particular lucky not to be sent-off after clashing with Seanan Clucas.

Dungannon broke the deadlock on five minutes as Kris Lowe saw his cross into the six yard box, flicked home by a diving Rhyss Campbell. The youngster was only starting after Oisin Smyth injury himself in the warm-up.

Swifts went close to doubling their lead on 21 minutes but Douglas Wilson's free-kick was tipped around the post by a diving Paul Wells.

After receiving a yellow card earlier Grace was replaced by Jack Bradley, but the change didn't help the home side, as they nearly conceded a second.

Wells had to make a top drawer save on 27 minutes as Campbell raced clear down the left, before his cross found Caolan McAleer at the near post, but his point blank range strike was kept out by the ex-Limavady United keeper.

Minutes later Carville raced in behind the ’Stute back-line, but his low left footed drive from just inside the box, was well saved by a fully stretched Wells.

Just after the half-hour mark 'Stute should have levelled things against the run of play, but Alex Pomeroy fired wide when well placed at the near post.

Institute equalised completely out of the blue when Cormac Burke's deep right wing free-kick bounced inside the Swifts six yard box and the alert Gareth Brown was on hand to head home from close range.

On the hour mark Institute went close to taking the lead but Pomeroy's 20 yard strike was tipped around the post by Swifts keeper Conor Byrne.

Minutes later a quick counter attack by the visitors ended with Ryan Strain's right wing cross finding McAleer at the back post, but after controlling the ball, he blasted inches wide.

Dungannon regained the lead on 73 minutes after a defensive mistake by Graham Crown, as the centre-back’s header fell short and the gleeful substitute Ben Gallagher, with virtually his first touch, lifted the ball over the stranded Wells into the empty net.

Some last ditch blocks from Aidan McCauley and Crown denied Caolin Coyle and Lowe from ending the tie as a contest and those missed chances came back to haunt the visitors as 'Stute levelled things for a second time on 78 minutes.

Burke scored against his old club when he cut in from the left before unleashing a superb strike from just inside the box, giving the diving Swifts keeper Conor Byrne, no chance.

However Swifts won it deep into stoppage time as Carville broke the offside trap, before calmly slotting home past Wells, to spark wild celebrations amongst the travelling support.

Institute: Wells, Brogan, D Curry, Crown, C McLaughlin; Burke, McCauley (B McLaughlin 88), Grace (Bradley 23), Brown; Pomeroy, McCready.

Dungannon Swifts: Byrne, Coyle, Wilson, King, Teggart; Campbell, Clucas (Fitzpatrick 59), Lowe, McAleer; Strain (Gallagher 72), Carvill.

Referee: Steven Gregg (Belfast).