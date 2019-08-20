EA SPORTS CUP final between Derry City and Dundalk to be held at Brandywell

The EA SPORTS Cup final will be played at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium between Derry City and Dundalk.

The home team draw was completed at FAI HQ, Abbotstown and the final will take place on Saturday, September 14 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, with kick-off at 8pm.



Dundalk booked their place in the final after the 6-1 semi-final win over Bohemians last night at Oriel Park. Dundalk's fixture against Shamrock Rovers on Friday, September 13 will now be postponed and a new date will be announced in due course.