Eoghan Stokes leaves Derry City for Cork City

FORMER Derry City forward, Eoghan Stokes said he was 'delighted' to make the switch to Cork City as he looks for more game time at Turner's Cross.

The ex-Bohemians and Leeds United man left Derry City having had limited games since arriving as a free agent at the start of the 2019 season.

His City career got off to a promising start with a debut goal in the league opener against UCD at Brandywell. He went on to make just 10 starts and 11 substitute appearances, scoring three goals in total.

Stokes was an unused sub against Waterford last Monday night and failed to make an impact as a second half substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Finn Harps the previous Friday - his last action in a City shirt.

The Dubliner joins Cork who are keen to bolster their attacking options having scored just 20 goals in their last 25 league matches.

The Rebels announced his signing this morning and Stokes claims he can't wait to get started.

“It is something that has been going on since the break, so I am delighted to have it sorted," he told CorkCityFC.ie . "It was getting close to the deadline, but I am delighted to be here now. It’s a great set-up and I was very eager to join the club.

“I just want to come in, play as many games as I can and score a few goals. I want to try and make a good season of it and help turn things around here. There are a lot of really good players here, who have won leagues and cups; it hasn’t been a great season, but it has started to turn around and, hopefully, I can be part of helping that.

City Head Coach John Cotter welcomed the news, saying: “He gives us great options up front. He can play in a number of positions and he was very eager to come here. We are delighted to have him and hope he will kick on now.

"Talks have been going on for a few weeks and he had the drive and the passion to come in and do well, so we hope he will give us an injection of quality now.”