Hungary face Switzerland in the first fixture on Day 2 of Euro 2024.

Spain and Croatia meet in a rematch of the exciting round-of-16 match at Euro 2020.

Defending champions Italy kick-off against Albania in final game of the day.

The first full day of action at Euro 2024 will see defending champions Italy, heavily favoured Spain and tournament specialists Croatia kick-off their campaigns. Football fans will be treated to a smorgasbord of action with three full matches to look forward to.

Before the start of the tournament, we asked AI-tool ChatGPT to predict the result of Scotland vs Germany on the opening night. The chatbot was backing the hosts to get the win and that’s exactly how the match panned out.

Let’s see how ChatGPT gets on for the second day of Euro 2024 action. We asked it to predict the results and potential first goalscorers in all three matches on Saturday, 15 June.

Hungary vs Switzerland

Set to become the youngest captain in the Euros, Szoboszlai is set to be a big player in the tournament. | AFP via Getty Images

The Euro 2024 action resumes on Saturday at the Cologne Stadium in the north east of the country. Tournament regulars Switzerland will take on heavily tipped “dark horse” Hungary in the early kick-off (2pm GMT).

ChatGPT is predicting a close game, so close in-fact the AI-tool can’t seem to separate the sides. Responding to the question of who will win, it states that predicting the outcome is “challenging”.

The AI-chatbot explained: “Hungary, led by star player Dominik Szoboszlai, has shown strong form recently, winning their last warm-up game against Israel 3-0​. They have a resilient squad and have managed to keep clean sheets in several of their recent internationals. Additionally, Hungary has a tendency to perform well in at least one half of their matches, making them a formidable opponent​.

Switzerland. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

“Switzerland, on the other hand, brings a wealth of experience to the tournament. Despite drawing 1-1 with Austria in a recent friendly, they showcased their attacking prowess with a 4-0 victory over Estonia​​. Switzerland’s lineup includes key players like Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, who provide stability and creativity. However, they might miss the presence of striker Breel Embolo due to injury concerns​.

“Predictions from various analysts suggest a close match. Overall, while it is difficult to predict a clear winner, the match is expected to be competitive with possibilities for either team to shine.”

In a follow up, we asked ChatGPT to predict who is most likely to be the first goalscorer. It responded: “Given the form and importance of these players, Dominik Szoboszlai for Hungary and Granit Xhaka or Xherdan Shaqiri for Switzerland are strong contenders for the first goal scorer in this match.”

Spain vs Croatia

Spain's Alvaro Morata. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

Perhaps the most anticipated game of Saturday comes in the tea-time kick-off at the Olympiastadion Berlin in the German capital. One of the pre-tournament favourites Spain will take on Croatia, who reached the semi-finals at the 2022 world cup.

It is also a repeat of one of the most exciting round-of-16 ties from Euro 2020. Spain ran out 5-3 victors in extra-time after a dramatic 120 minutes of action - and fans will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday evening.

ChatGPT is once again predicting a tight game between the sides. In its prediction, the AI-chatbot said: “The match between Spain and Croatia at Euro 2024 is anticipated to be a tightly contested encounter. Several predictions suggest that the game could end in a draw.

“Spain has been in strong form, scoring heavily in their warm-up matches against Andorra and Northern Ireland, while Croatia has also shown their mettle by defeating Portugal in a recent friendly​.

“The predictions vary slightly, with some expecting a 1-1 draw and others predicting a higher-scoring 2-2 outcome. Key players for Spain include Alvaro Morata and Rodri, while Croatia will rely on their experienced core of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozovic​ Given the competitive nature of both teams, a draw seems a likely result, but either side has the capability to snatch a win.”

ChatGPT is also backing Alvaro Morata to open the scoring for Spain. It explained: “The first goalscorer is likely to be one of these forwards, with a slight edge towards Álvaro Morata due to Spain's attacking style and his position as their primary striker.”

Italy vs Albania

Gianluca Scamacca of Italy. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images | Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The reigning champions, Italy, will kick-off their campaign at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund against Albania in the late fixture (8pm GMT). It is expected to be a packed crowd as 50,000 Albanians and 30,000 Italians are due to attend.

It has been a mixed few years for the European champions, including falling to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, but Luciano Spalletti will be hoping to guide them out of a tricky group which also features Croatia and Spain. And it is good news for Italian fans as ChatGPT is predicting a victory for the Azzurri.

The AI explains: “Italy is widely favoured to win against Albania in their Euro 2024 match. Italy's squad depth, experience, and higher market value compared to Albania make them strong contenders for victory. Predictions suggest that Italy will likely adopt an offensive approach, aiming for a win, with Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca being key players to watch.

“Albania, on the other hand, is expected to focus on a defence-minded strategy, possibly aiming to secure a draw or minimise their goal deficit. Despite this, Italy's attacking prowess, featuring players like Chiesa and Barella, is anticipated to be a significant challenge for Albania​. In summary, Italy is the favourite to win, with a predicted scoreline ranging from 1-0 to 2-0 in their favour.”

ChatGPT is also backing former West Ham striker Scamacca to open the scoring for Italy. The AI says: “The first goalscorer in the Italy vs. Albania match at Euro 2024 is predicted to be Gianluca Scamacca. Scamacca, who plays for Atalanta, has been in good form and is expected to lead Italy's attack. Betting odds and analyses from multiple sources highlight him as the likely candidate to score the first goal in this match.”