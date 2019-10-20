European Tour winner Nicolas Colsaerts' Derry City links

Derry City's Paddy McCourt, along with former Candy Stripes pair Gerard Doherty and Rory Patterson, will be happy men this evening after Nicolas Colsaerts won his first title since 2012 at the Open de France.

The City trio played alongside the big hitting Belgian at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am event, at a sun-soaked Ballyliffin, in 2018.

Colsaerts secured his third European Tour title on Sunday, after finishing one shot ahead of Denmark's Joachim B. Hansen, after shooting a one-over-par 72 in his final round at Le Golf National.

Doherty admitted the former Ryder Cup player was a class act during their round at the Donegal course.

“Luckily enough we had Nico Colsaerts. He was walking past me on the range so I introduced myself and told him that he had got the short straw as he was with us three,” he joked.

“It was my first time at one of those type of events and sitting at home watching it on TV it sometimes looks easy, so even seeing him up close hitting the ball was unbelievable.

“All day long I think he put every single ball within two feet from where he wanted it to be - it was a serious standard, but to be fair to him he was sound, he chatted away and gave us a few wee tips," recalled the ex-City goalkeeper.