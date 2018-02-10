Ex-Celtic and Republic of Ireland player Liam Miller dies aged 36

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Liam Miller has died aged 36.

Miller, who played for Celtic, Manchester United, Leeds and Sunderland, had been battling cancer.

Celtic tweeted: "Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. RIP Liam, YNWA."

Leeds United also tweeted: "Everyone at Leeds United are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former #LUFC midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

In 2015, Miller had a spell with League of Ireland side Cork City.