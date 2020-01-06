Ex Celtic star Paddy McCourt confirmed as Derry City's new Technical Director

DERRY CITY has announced the appointment of Paddy McCourt as the club's new Technical Director.

The former Celtic star, who was first appointed as the Brandywell club's Head of Youth Academy in June 2018, has been heavily involved in first team affairs since Declan Devine took the managerial reigns last season.

And now the 36 year-old Shantallow man, who had a successful spell with Derry as a player from 2005-2008, will officially assume responsibility for the club's off-the-field activities as well as working closely with Devine and the first team.

McCourt, who in a recent interview claimed his role at the club would change, will continue to oversee the development of the club's youth academy as well as having responsibility for player recruitment and contracts.

Having been approached by club Chairman, Mr Philip O'Doherty and club secretary, Sean Barrett about the new role, McCourt said he was delighted to take up the offer.

"I suppose my new job is to try and take a bit of work away from Declan in terms of contracts, recruiting players and scouting players which leaves him free to focus on the Friday night match," explained McCourt.

"My four main roles will be to oversee the recruitment, the academy, contract negotiations and renegotiations along with Dodie McGuinness and Sean Barrett.

"It's basically to try and do all the stuff that a modern day manager doesn't now need to do and we're fortunate that Sean and Philip (O'Doherty) came up with the idea of asking me to take this new role and I was delighted to take it."

City boss, Devine welcomed McCourt's new role, insisting the club was 'fortunate' to have him.

"Obviously Paddy has been heavily involved as we all have been in the club since we've come in. It's been very much a team effort from Philip (O'Doherty), the Board of Directors. the office staff and the coaching staff and players.

"Everyone is pulling in the one direction which is the most pleasing aspect for me in terms of the last 12 months. But Paddy's role has changed. He will now become the technical director of the football club," he confirmed.

"He will be responsible for working very closely with myself in terms of recruitment, working towards improving the product on the pitch and everything that goes with running a modern day football club.

"We're very fortunate to have someone like Paddy McCourt at our football club," he added. "His name alone and his quality carries a lot of kudos, especially on this island, in England, Scotland and Wales.

"So we're very fortunate to have Paddy. Paddy will be very heavily involved in the first team squad but also oversee all aspects of the football club moving forward.

"The title is there but it's not to say he hasn't already being doing it. Paddy was heavily involved in terms of what we did last year. Whatever the jobs or titles are, the most important is that we continue to strive to make this place better."