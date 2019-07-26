Ex-Dundee United midfielder Grant Gillespie delighted to join Derry City

Derry City new signing, Grant Gillespie has experienced a busy few days both on and off the pitch.

The Scottish midfielder became a father for the first time on Sunday after his wife, Aimee gave birth to their daughter Esmee, before jetting over to Ireland to sign for the Candy Stripes for the remainder of the season.

“Obviously becoming a father for the first time was great but that kind of throws a spanner in the works,” he joked.

“Listen, I’m over the moon to become a father and hopefully I can make my daughter proud. My missus and my daughter will be coming over to watch me play and hopefully they’ll enjoy what they see.”

Gillespie has a vast amount of experience having made over 200 appearances in Scotland with Hamilton Academical, Dundee United and Raith Rovers. He played a total of 100 games in the Scottish Premiership with The Accies but he sees his move to Derry as the perfect way to kickstart his career.

“It has been a bit of busy schedule for me on and off the park, but it’s important too for me to kick-start my career again,” he explained.

“I’m looking to get on that park and show what I’m all about and hopefully the Derry City fans will like me.

“The minute I spoke to the manager my mind was made up and from a personal point of view I was just trying to work out wee details and thankfully everything has worked out well and I’m here, albeit it’s only a short term deal, but we’ll see what happens.

“But it’s an important part of the season and hopefully we can finish strongly.

“We have a big last few months of the season coming and that’s something the manager (Declan Devine) spoke about, that it’s all about trying to finish the season as strongly as possible.

“We have got a lot to play for and I have only trained with the boys a few times, but it looks like a hungry group.

“I had a couple of days training with the boys and you could see already the quality in the squad and, for me, I see no reason why we can’t kick-on and finish the season strongly.”

The central midfielder. who played in last week’s friendly against Institute and trained with the squad, feels he’s a few weeks away from hitting peak fitness.

“I played about 50/60 minutes in the friendly last week and I didn’t feel a million miles away, I still feel I maybe have a couple of weeks to try and catch the rest of the boys,” he added.

“I feel that within the next couple of weeks I’ll be able to show my maximum and I know the gaffer will be good to me, in terms of making sure that I’m fully fit before throwing me in at the deep end if you like.

“But I feel I’ll be up to speed quite quickly, as I’m looking to enjoy my football and I imagine I’m going to do that here.”