Ex Man United midfielder Darron Gibson 'ready for a challenge' as he looks to revive his career at Salford City

DARRON GIBSON has signed with League Two side Salford City FC on a short-term contract, ending the midfielder's long wait for a new club.

The Derry man has been without a club since leaving Wigan Athletic at the end of last season, and has spent some time training with Salford over the last few months.

The 32-year-old former Republic of Ireland international has now signed a contract with Salford until the end of the season and is looking forward to reviving his career.

"It’s a new challenge but I like where the club is heading. They’re trying to push for promotion and I’m looking forward to getting involved and getting started.

“It’s a challenge for me personally as well. I’ve not played for a while and I’m just looking forward to getting back into the swing of things.

“The standard has been very good in training and I’ve been to a few games and the standard has been very good so I’m looking forward to building my fitness and getting involved as soon as I can. I like the manager’s ideas and I’m ready to go!”

Salford are part-owned by former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and David Beckham.