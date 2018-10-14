Ex Man United midfielder Gibson wants to end career at Wigan

FORMER Man United midfielder Darron Gibson says he's back enjoying his football again and would be 'delighted' to finish his career at Wigan Athletic.

The 30 year-old ex-Republic of Ireland international has seemingly found his feet at the DW Stadium since joining Paul Cook's side on a short term contract as he bid to rebuild his career.

And the Derry native, who has played almost 100 Premier League games in spells with United, Everton and Sunderland, believes it's the perfect club to see out the remainder of his career.

“Do you know what, it’s been a long time since I’ve enjoyed my football as much as I have this year,” Gibson told the Wigan Post. “The gaffer’s been brilliant with me, it’s a great set of lads, there’s no egos in the camp, everyone gets on with each other.

“I’m here for a year initially, but I’d be delighted to stay here for longer...for the rest of my career, I’d be delighted.”

Gibson is serving a suspension for his red card in the 4-0 loss at Preston but when he returns he hopes to force his way back in the side and justify the faith shown in him by former Sligo Rovers manager and now Wigan boss, Cook.

“Hopefully I can just get my head down, play a few games and the manager will look after me. I’ve been enjoying my football again at Wigan, and it makes a really big difference going home at night, I can tell you that.”