​DERRY City's spectacular new £2million North Stand has been completed and is ready to welcome 850 Derry City supporters on Friday night for the official test event.

​Club director Robert Martin has been heavily involved in the process to ensure the smooth running of Friday's trial run and he's delighted to finally be in a position to meet the huge demand for season tickets.

For the past two seasons Derry City has been turning away demand for up to 700 additional season tickets but from Friday there will be an additional 850 spaces which will rise incrementally until the stand becomes fully operational, eventually increasing the overall capacity of Brandywell Stadium to almost 6,300 from 3,700.

The relocation of season ticket holders from the terrace areas and Southend Park stand will also free up room for an additional 500 seats for visiting fans should they wish to avail of them.

Work on the North Stand in the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium has been completed. Photograph: George Sweeney

It's been 'a long time coming' for supporters of the Candy Stripes and Mr Martin believes the club-funded stand will enhance the match night experience for everyone.

"We were literally turning away 500, 600 and 700 people every match for two years but now you don't have to do that," he explained.

"They're coming from Donegal, Tyrone, all over Co. Derry, they're coming to the matches on a Friday night and enjoying the experience and that's going to get better for them."

There will be a further seven turnstiles at the Brandywell Road entrance for the North Stand and a total of 16 around the stadium to ensure ease of access for supporters. Mr Martin reckons fans will be suitably impressed with the new facilities inside the ground.

"There's a large toilet block at the back of the stand inside the perimeter wall that would put the Premier League to shame.

"There's eight individual female toilets. The male block I think has six cubicles in it plus urinals. We've got a CVT toilet that has a hoist in it and a changing area for anyone with mobility issues or a disability.

"Facilities are fantastic. There's also plenty of room for coffee trucks or chip vans and stuff like that.

"It's all been tested out for space and mingling. All that's been done this week when the safety cert is issued but you will be really impressed when you see it."

It's a major development for the club which is bidding to secure a long term lease of the Lone Moor Road ground in the coming months which would open the door to further improvements.

Its application for the NI Football Fund has been received and if successful in its request for an £11.8 million share, it will allow for the completion of phase two of the Mark Farren Stand, an upgrade of the floodlights and the installation of a new state-of-the-art hybrid pitch.

The opening of the North Stand will create a better fan experience on match days but who is eligible for one of those 850 available seats on Friday night? Mr Martin talks us through the selection process.

"If you remember back we had to displace a lot of people from blocks K, L and M [Southend Park stand] for various reasons and we didn't have seats to put all those supporters into," he explained.

"So they were forced to use terracing for the remainder of last season and they were all very good about it to be fair.

"We've allocated all their seats in the North Stand. So there's about 200 to 250 people already who have had their season tickets transferred over to the North Stand from the Southend Park stand rows K, L and M.

"The reason for that is that the area is going to be allocated to away supporters moving forward. As we have an increased capacity, we have to allow for an increased capacity for visiting supporters who will have 450 to 500 seats if they want them."

Unlike the Mark Farren and Southend Park stands, there is no designated seating plan for the North Stand and allocation of seats will be on a first come, first served basis.

"So as well as those people we have put into the new stand, we have also issued our players and staff tickets there as well.

"They all have a couple of tickets each for bringing family and friends and they were spread all over the ground. So basically one of the blocks now in the North Stand will be allocated to club guests, directors and players' families and any match night sponsors and people like that.

"That probably brings it up to 300 odd allocated at the minute. So we will do a general online sale for season tickets on a pro-rata basis and we'll also do match-to-match ticket sales on it going forward.

"We have seven outlets around the town who sell match tickets and have done fantastically for years, especially as we've only been able to allocate them terrace tickets for the last couple of seasons.

"So we're hoping to go back to the old days and give them some seats to sell and have some adult and concession and children tickets.”

Martin is in no doubt the demand remains high for season tickets.

"There is still a demand for new season ticket holders even though there's three [home] games gone. We couldn't do anything around that until we had more certainty about the completion of the new stand. After these couple of matches, if everything goes well and we have all the boxes ticked then we'll do an online season ticket sale as well."

Derry City has a committee working on improving the match night experience and Martin says fans will begin to see the fruits of their labour over the coming weeks and months.

"They have been working tirelessly and there's going to be big differences throughout the season. Match by match you will see wee differences. “There's loads of ideas being floated about. You will see a difference going forward in terms of sound and entertainment and visual stuff around the stadium. The North Stand is going to be a main focus in that going forward."

The extra capacity won't just improve the atmosphere at the ground but the added revenue will be crucial.

“Hopefully we'll get some positive news form the NI Football Fund soon and that will allow for far more expansion around the stadium going forward.

"We'll have more hospitality, more education space, more community space in there and that's what we're aiming for down the line is to have a purpose-built stadium the whole community can use.

“Apart from the fanbase and the atmosphere, it's revenue - it's financial. We have to get self-sustainable and bring in more money and get more bums on seats.”

You can listen to the full interview on this week’s Talking Derry City podcast from Wednesday morning.