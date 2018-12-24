Extra sessions paying off for Institute’s Joe McCready

Institute striker Joe McCready admits hard work in the gym and on the training pitch has given him a new lease of life.

The talented front man, who has netted seven goals in his last 10 games, admits extra training sessions with manager Paddy McLaughlin has got him to where he is at the minute.

“It took me long enough to get into the team, but I have done a few extra one-on-one sessions with Paddy in the gym and that’s certainly helped me,” he stated.

“Look, I knew I probably needed to get a wee bit fitter but now that I am, I’m in the team, scoring goals and I’m enjoying my football, thank God.”

The ex-Coleraine striker has really gelled well with ’Stute’s captain Michael McCrudden.

“Look to be honest it’s easy to play with Mickey,” he added. “It’s easy to play with good players and we just bounce off each other. He complements my game and I complement his game. That’s why on Saturday you seen he scored four goals and I scored two and we are flying together at the minute.”

That’s probably the madness game of football I have ever been involved with in my life. Joe McCready

The 28-year-old feels that St Stephen’s Day clash against Ards, is just as big if not bigger than facing Cliftonville.

“With three points on Saturday, which was great, we now know that Ards is another big game,” he said.

“We have been saying all season that we wanted and needed to try and get a result against a big side and thankfully we got that on Saturday, so hopefully we can push on again. If we manage to beat Ards we’ll be on 25 points and to have that many points before the New Year would be great.”

McCready felt Saturday’s match against the Reds was a crazy encounter.

“That’s probably the maddest game of football I have ever been involved with in my life,” he joked.

“Going 3-1 at half-time everything was great, but then after five minutes in the second half it was 3-3 and then we could have been down 4-3 only for Marty (Gallagher) to pull that save off and if he didn’t then that game could have went anyway, but thankfully it went our way.”