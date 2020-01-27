FA Cup fifth round: when the draw takes place and who Liverpool could face

The draw for the fifth found of the oldest national football competition in the world, the FA Cup, is set to take place on Monday night.

After struggling against Shrewsbury, Liverpool will need to navigate a fourth round replay if they are to count themselves amongst that number.

Jason Cummings' double helped make hard work of Liverpool's FA Cup run this year. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

While the cup doesn't mean as much as it used to, a storied club like Liverpool can always enjoy scooping up more silverware.

With a few days left to go in the transfer window, it's possible they will have a few new faces to help them achieve that goal.

Here's everything you need to know about the draw and the upcoming round.

When is the draw?

Liverpool's rising stars will see the FA Cup as their chance to shine. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The draw will take place at 7.19pm on Monday 27 January.

The draw itself will be broadcast live on both BBC One and on the BBC Sports website.

It will be made by two past FA Cup winners –Portsmouth, Chelsea and Liverpool full-back Glen Johnson, and legendary goalscorer Teddy Sheringham.

Johnson won it in 2008 with unlikely champions Portsmouth, while Sheringham scored in the 1999 final to help Manchester United to victory.

How does the fifth round work?

The next round of games will be played as mid-week ties, taking place between Tuesday 3 March and Thursday 5 March. All 10 matches have different kick-off times.

This follows a round in which games were played at one minute past the usual time as a gesture in support of mental health awareness.

While these games have been played over the weekend in the past, the change has been made to accommodate the Premier League's new winter break – allowing teams a brief respite amidst an increasingly hectic season.

Unlike in the rounds so far, there will be not be a replay for any game that ends in a draw – good news for the teams whose schedules are already at breaking point.

Instead, their will be 30 minutes of extra time for a winner to be decided, followed by a penalty shoot-out if things are still all square.

Who could Liverpool face in the next round?

Liverpool could face any of the remaining teams, including each other.

The other teams that have already guaranteed themselves a spot in the fifth round are:

- Leicester City

- Manchester United

- Sheffield United

- Sheffield Wednesday

- Chelsea

- West Bromwich Albion

- Norwich City

- Manchester City

- Portsmouth

However, there are also still several slots still to be filled.

Arsenal and Bournemouth have still to play their fourth round game, which will take place at 8pm on the same night as the draw itself.

On top of that, there are several games which ended in a draw and need to be replayed – Tottenham vs Southampton, Northampton Town vs Derby County, Reading vs Cardiff City, Coventry City vs Birmingham City and Newcastle United vs Oxford United.

Liverpool, of course, also still have to see off Shrewsbury.

These pairs will be entered into the draw as one, with victor going on to play whoever they are drawn against in the fifth round.

As such, it is highly possible that Liverpool won't know exactly who they will be facing in round 5 (assuming they make it) even after the draw has been made.

Which numbers should fans be looking out for?

If you’re planning on taking in the draw in real time, Liverpool fans will be hoping not to see numbers 2 (Chelsea), 7(Leicester City) and 13 (Manchester City).

Number 3 also has the potential to land them a match with Tottenham so it would probably be best avoided as well.

On paper anyway, the easiest draw would be League One’s Portsmouth, who are number 15.

Drawing number 6 could even lead to a match with League Two’s Northampton Town, but only if they overcome Derby County in the fourth round replay.