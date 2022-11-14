Fresh from Sunday's historic cup final victory over Shelbourne at the Aviva Stadium where 32,412 people watched them lift a sixth FAI Cup title, Ruaidhri Higgins' charges will greet the club's supporters in a celebratory reception to mark the end of what has been a memorable season.

Compere for the event, Tony McBride will get proceedings underway at 5.45pm. and he'll be accompanied by musician Mike Maloney who burst onto the Irish music scene with his debut song 'What do you want to know?'

The 2022 FAI Cup winning team will then be introduced onto the stage before manager Higgins and skipper Patrick McEleney present the trophy as 'Pain Fireworks' provide a pyrotechnics display to celebrate the team's success in the competition 10 years on from their last win.

So come out and show your appreciation and support to the 2022 FAI Cup champions!