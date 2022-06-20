Kevin Deery raised the FAI's blue riband trophy to spark memorable celebrations in the Dublin venue in November 2012 as Declan Devine's troops defeated St Patrick's Athletic 3-2 after extra-time in a dramatic final to bring the trophy back to Foyleside for the first time since 2006.

Saints winger Sean O'Connor got the Dubliners off to the perfect start in that final when curling a terrific free-kick over the Derry defensive wall and into the top corner in the 53rd minute.

That lead lasted less than two minutes as Barry McNamee's inswinging free-kick was met by the head of Scottish defender Stewart Greacen who headed into the ground and past the keeper to level the match.

Kevin Deery lifts the FAI Cup trophy at the Aviva Stadium in 2012.

When Stephen McLaughlin was fouled by Pat's keeper Brendan Clarke on 68 minutes Rory Patterson, on the pitch a matter of minutes, buried the resultant spotkick into the bottom corner as Derry hit the front for the first time.

Christy Fagan then kept alive the Saints' hopes with a close range strike with four minutes to go to take the decider into extra-time.

And Patterson came to the fore at the end of the first half of extra-time when he got in behind Conor Kenna, rounded the keeper before firing clinically into the net for what proved to be the winning goal. There were remarkable scenes as City boss Devine fell to his knees on the Aviva pitch and City fans and players erupted in celebrations.

Current City boss Higgins was part of that famous Derry side and he will certainly be hoping to go further than last year in his first year as manager. In 2021 Derry defeated Drogheda United on penalties before being dumped out in the second round by rivals Harps.

A further final appearance for the five times champions in 2014 ended in disappointment as the Inchicore men exacted revenge with a 2-0 victory but it's been too long since the Candy Stripes have had a day out at the National stadium.

In tomorrow's Extra.ie FAI Cup draw, Higgins' team have been assigned the number 10 as they enter the competition alongside 31 other teams for the first round.

So 10 years on from their last success, will the No. 10 prove to be a lucky omen for Higgins troops? They will no doubt be hoping for a favourable passage to the final and will look to avoid drawing Premier Division opposition in the opening round.

With 13 non-league teams joining the 19 SSE Airtricity Premier and First Division clubs, a draw against Inishowen club Cockhill Celtic would be a welcome one for both.

Derry will be hoping to avoid holders St Patrick's Athletic (No. 26), league leaders Shamrock Rovers (No. 23) and Dundalk (No.12) who are flying high at the top of the league table.

And who would bet against a first round draw against North West rivals Finn Harps with the Ballybofey men ominously assigned No. 13 in the draw? Derry will be hoping to avenge last season's second round defeat at the hands of Ollie Horgan's side but progressing in the competition is high on the agenda for the Candy Stripes.

The first round draw is set to take place tomorrow at 12.30pm with the draw set to be streamed live on the official FAI TV YouTube channel.

Extra.ie FAI Men's Cup - First Round Draw Numbers: 1. Athlone Town AFC; 2. Bangor GGFC; 3. Bluebell United AFC; 4. Bohemian FC; 5. Bonagee United FC; 6. Bray Wanderers FC; 7. Cobh Ramblers FC; 8. Cockhill Celtic YFC; 9. Cork City FC; 10. Derry City FC; 11. Drogheda United FC; 12. Dundalk FC; 13. Finn Harps FC

14. Galway United FC; 15. Killester Donnycarney FC; 16. Longford Town FC; 17. Lucan United FC; 18. Malahide United AFC; 19. Maynooth University Town FC; 20. Oliver Bond Celtic FC; 21. Pike Rovers FC; 22. Salthill Devon FC; 23. Shamrock Rovers FC; 24. Shelbourne FC; 25. Sligo Rovers FC; 26. St. Patrick's Athletic FC