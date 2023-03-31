Damien Duff's side suffered the biggest cup final loss in the history of the competition in that convincing 4-0 drubbing last November and will no doubt be out to exact revenge in front of the RTE cameras.

Derry's unbeaten league start is on the line in Drumcondra and while Higgins insists the Cup Final is 'the furthest thing' from his mind, no doubt it will be fresh in the minds of those wounded Shels players.

Regardless, Higgins expects a tough test of his team's title credentials in Dublin tonight based on the previous league meetings between the teams.

"We won't be looking into the cup final at all," insisted the Derry boss who welcomed the return to action after a two week international break.

"We played extremely well that day. They will feel that they didn't but if you look at all four league games that's all I'll be basing this one on.

"They're a really good team. So the cup final is the furthest thing from my mind. We're coming up against an extremely well coached and organised team with some real individual talent at the top end of the pitch.

"This is a big game for us and we know if we're not at it they will beat us."

An animated Damien Duff in the dug out at Brandywell last year. After the Cup final humiliation last year, the Dubliner will be out to exact revenge on Derry. Photo by Kevin Moore/mci

Derry enjoyed a blistering start to the season before stuttering into the break with two home draws against Dundalk and Sligo Rovers. They meet a Shels team in decent form and Higgins has been impressed by their recent displays. One goal separated the teams in the four league meetings last year with Derry winning twice at Tolka Park by 1-0.

"We know we're coming up against a team who's in a good run of form. They drew at home to Shamrock Rovers, they beat Bohs, they went down to Turners Cross, a really difficult venue and won 2-0, took the lead at Oriel Park before losing narrowly.