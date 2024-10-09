Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​PATRICK McEleney is incredibly gearing up for his NINTH appearance in an FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium but the Shantallow man insists playing in the end of season showpiece gets better with age.

​The 32 years-old City skipper made his 300th appearance for his hometown club in last Friday night's semi-final victory over Bohemians at Dalymount Park and admitted he was 'desperate' to return to the Lansdowne Road venue.

He's made 51 appearances in the FAI Cup, won two with Dundalk [2018, 2020] and won it twice with the Candy Stripes [2012, 2022] but says it's 'extra special' as a Derry man to represent the Brandywell club at the national stadium.

"This will be my ninth FAI Cup final and I'm not joking, it gets better every time," he beamed after the 2-0 win over Bohs. "The more it goes on the more you want to get there because you know what it can bring.

"Obviously I'm from Derry and it makes it extra special for me being from there and I know what it can bring to my family, my friends and people of the city. It's just extra special when you're from Derry."

After the November 10th showpiece against Drogheda United, McEleney will be just one more cup final appearance away from equalling the longtime record held by Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne's William Glen.

He has quite a bit of work to do before he can share the record for the most FAI Cup wins [eight] held by Glen and the late Rovers legend Johnny Fullam but he's quite happy to be in with a chance to clinch an impressive FIFTH and potentially an historic league and cup 'double' next month.

"This is my ninth FAI Cup final but I think I've played six or seven times in Europe there as well. It's an amazing place to play. When there's 20,000 Derry fans there it's unforgettable really." And there were already over 20,000 tickets sold by both clubs when their respective allocation was released on Tuesday.

Derry City captain Patrick McEleney and his brother Shane celebrate their FAI Cup semi-final win over Bohemians in front of the travelling fans at Dalymount. Photo: Kevin Moore/MCIphoto

Considering he hit rock bottom following his horrific elbow injury last June, he's delighted to be able to help his team during the closing stages of what could be a special season.

"The elbow was an absolute disaster. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking for something like this, a big semi-final to try and create a big moment for us to win things.

"I played my part tonight in a certain way. I had to play in a certain position defensively and do a job for the team. Obviously I was higher up the pitch but I had a defensive role and it worked.

"I was just desperate to win this game because I know what the final is all about. We had a real drive to get this one over the line as players.

"I'm not saying we don't have that every week but we were desperate to get to the Aviva because it's just so special.

"It's an unbelievable achievement getting to the final. When you get older too it's even more special I think.”

McEleney, who is a doubt for Friday's match after sustaining an injury against Bohs, has many times been on the receiving end of criticism from Derry's travelling support due to a poor record on the road this season and some below par team performances.

Therefore he was delighted to finally give them something to shout about in Dublin.

The Derry players danced in front of a boisterous away support in the Mono Stand after the game and McEleney knows they will play a key role in the title run-in, particularly with the double header at home this week.

"To be honest our away fans probably deserve something like this. I'm usually getting pelters so I'm absolutely delighted for them, because it's the same faces. I see them.

"We lost a couple of games away from home and you look into the crowd and it's the same boys who are back.

"They're as desperate as us to win. I can't fault them. The fans have been great. It's just a big push now altogether and positivity is the key.

"I'm just absolutely buzzing for everybody. It's been tough.

"There's been lots of ups and downs and we have something to really look forward to now as a club and as fans. We saw how good it was a couple of years ago and it's a dream to go back.

"We have two massive home games now we're actually really looking forward to and if we can take care of those, there's just three games to go."

Six points from games against Bohs and Sligo Rovers on Monday night will see Derry take pole position in the league table with three games remaining.

It’s easier said than done, however, as the results this season can attest to.

With Bohemians hurting from their semi-final exit at the hands of Derry, McEleney expects a tough assignment against Alan Reynolds side who are far from out of trouble at the bottom of the table.

Drogheda United are just four points behind the Gypsies in that relegation play-off although the Boynesiders have played a game more.

There’s little room for error in the final few weeks of the campaign and McEleney isn’t expecting an easy night.

"We had a game plan to stifle them at Dalymount and let them come on to us a wee but and we felt we could pick them off and we did it.

"They're a good side and I'm sure they will have another gameplan when they come to play us.

"They have an amazing manager and coaches so it will be a different game but we’ll see."