​A LEAGUE trophy is infinitely more important to Derry City supporters than an extended European run or a cup final victory.

And yet Ruaidhri Higgins knows lifting a second FAI Cup in three years on Sunday will make up for a lot of the pain endured this season.​

There's just no getting away from the disappointment of another end of season collapse in the league title race but the Brandywell club's rich tradition and success in the cup is something which simply can't be sniffed at.

Higgins has guided his team to a second showpiece at the Aviva Stadium in three seasons and the Limavady man knows how special an occasion in the Irish football calendar it is.

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins pictured with club director Paddy Simpson and the FAI Cup at Da Vinci's Hotel this week.

He's won it twice as a player with the Candy Stripes in 2006 and 2012 and once as a manager [2022] and claims lifting the trophy makes up for a lot of the low points endured throughout his career.

"The highs and lows, if you can be successful on days like this it makes up for a lot of the difficult moments that you endure throughout your career," said the City boss.

It's not just one of the two available trophies at stake on Sunday against Drogheda but also his reputation amongst an increasingly disillusioned fanbase and the financial rewards of European qualification.

But it's the pressure and prospect of sending the thousands of travelling supporters back up the motorway on Sunday evening with a smile on their faces and special memories in tow which weighs heaviest on Higgins' shoulders and will give him the greatest satisfaction after a long, testing campaign. 'That's the bigger picture!'

"It's special at the national stadium," he said. "Three-and-half hours down the road and the following and commitment our supporters show to get down there, it's a brilliant day out for the families and it creates generations of supporters.

"That's the bigger picture. That's what you have to look at. It's the joy you see, particularly in young peoples' faces, it gives you incredible satisfaction."

It's an opportunity to be 'embraced' and Higgins promises to 'do everything in our power' to bring the trophy back to Foyleside for a SEVENTH time, not to mention European football.

"We know it's two birds with one stone. It's a game of football and if you win the game you qualify for Europe and bring silverware back to Derry. We've a lot at stake in the game but it's to be embraced. It's a beautiful venue, pitch, and a massive crowd. This is what football is all about. This is why you work extremely hard."

It's also an opportunity to showcase the football club and its fanbase, something which might come in handy when enticing players to join his squad in the close season.

"It would certainly help," agreed Higgins. "What it does is shows the fanbase we have as well. It shows we're capable of winning trophies. There's only two available trophies in our country so if we can win one of them it's a positive and it will certainly help.

"If you can manage to win, then it's two FAI Cups in three years. It's there for us if we want it. We have to do everything in our power to make sure we're bringing that trophy up the motorway."

Whatever your opinions about Derry's heavily flawed league campaign, no one could argue they don't deserve their place at the home of Irish football on Sunday having earned wins against the cup holders, the First Division champions, the Premier Division champions and seven-times winners Bohemians at Dalymount Park along the way.

"I'd much rather be going to Dublin at the weekend than not so it's something to embrace and enjoy. “Some big clubs have barely won two FAI Cups in their history. We have a chance of winning two in three years!

"We're coming up against a really good team. From the summer on they've been excellent and we know how difficult it's going to be.

"We know if we play to the potential that we have. If you look at the cup run we've had to get to the final, if we win on Sunday it will be thoroughly deserved. It's been an extremely tough run but we've navigated our way through it brilliantly and hopefully we can get over that last hurdle and try and bring some joy to the city again."