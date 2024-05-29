Finn Harps legend Jim Sheridan to be celebrated at Letterkenny function
The Rathmullen man, who spent thirteen seasons with the blue and white of Harps, was captain of the star-studded Finn Harps team which won the FAI Cup in 1974 and which included such legendary footballers as Derry's Tony O'Doherty, Brendan Bradley and Charlie Ferry. The Donegal men were League of Ireland runners up three times during that era which saw – in the space of 10 years while Sheridan was playing – Harps compete in the UEFA Cup four times against Aberdeen, Everton, Turkish side Bursapor and Derby County.
Jim combined his football with a full-time career in the Gardaí where again he rose to the rank of Chief Superintendent in the Sligo District before retiring in 2002.
The function will get underway at 8pm in Dillon's Hotel on the town's Main Street and a spokesperson for the organisers, Johnny Joe McCollum, has made clear that the invite goes out to all to attend the function.
He said: "Jim Sheridan was not only a tremendous footballer but a role model for so many people. He represented his country as an amateur player, he captained probably the greatest footballing team Finn Harps has ever had and he did so in way that won him friends and accolades all the way. I know many of his old colleagues, particularly those in the Derry area, would be delighted to join him on this special night."
