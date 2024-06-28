Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Airtricity League of Ireland, Premier Division

Derry City 5, Drogheda United 1

Derry City made a sensational five goal return to League of Ireland action against Drogheda United to maintain the pressure on Shelbourne at the top of table.

With Shels defeating Galway and champions Shamrock Rovers surprisingly beaten by Sligo Rovers, the race for the title is developing into a two horse race with Derry showing they've not missed a gallop over the mid-season break.

Cameron Dummigan celebrate his sensational opening goal against Drogheda United with Daniel Kelly and Pat Hoban at Brandywell on Friday night. (Photo: Kevin Moore)

Going into the Friday's encounter off the back of three straight victories, Derry produced their most complete attacking display of the campaign to register their biggest home win of the season on a night that also saw the return to action of Colm Whelan.

The former Ireland U21 striker has been out since May 1st 2023 but was introduced as a 76th minute substitute for Will Patching to cap an excellent night's work with more than a few signs Derry are building momentum are exactly the right moment.

As well as the reintroduction of Whelan, Sadou Diallo and Daniel Kelly enjoyed their best performances of the season, the latter grabbing his first goal for the club and also laying on an assist for Pat Hoban, while Cameron Dummigan looks back to his brilliant best. The Lurgan native was employed in the now fashionable inverted full-back role which allowed his influence to stretch into midfield and everything he did reeked of class, especially his fifth minute volleyed opener which will be replayed on the season's highlights reel a few times.

With Jacob Davenport to be added to the mix next week, Derry look in rude health and while Higgins will be warry of looking too far ahead, Derry have given themselves the platform from which they can drive into the league's home straight.

Will Patching is congratulated by team-mates after his first half penalty put Derry in front against Drogheda United. (Photo: Kevin Moore)

Despite the scoreline Drogheda will feel hard done by over a couple of decision they didn't go their way and they did threaten briefly but Adam Foley's first half equaliser proved only a stay of execution for Kevin Doherty side as goals from Dummigan, Patching, Kelly, Pat Hoban and Ciaran Coll put the seal on an excellent night.

Higgins' troops warmed up for the league restart with a 2-0 friendly victory over Irish League side Crusaders last Saturday and were quickly out of the blocks again at Brandywell. Daniel Kelly, starting in place of the injured Michael Duffy, had already had a couple of early sighters, the second of which required a smart save from Drogheda keeper Andrew Wogan, by the time Dummigan shot the Candy Stripes hit the front with only five minutes on the clock.

And what a strike it was, the right back taking a pass from Diallo before volleying a sublime effort over Wogan and into the top corner for his third goal for City and a first since April 2022 against St. Patrick's Athletic.

It was exactly the start Derry were after but their good work was nearly undone inside 60 seconds when an intricate Drogheda move ended with Warren Davis finding himself in space inside Derry's box but his weak effort was cleared off the line by Kelly at the back post.

It was a warning Derry failed to heed and on 25 minutes they were made to pay when Evan Weir's corner wasn't cleared allowing Adam Foley to poke home Drogheda's equaliser through a crowed six yard box.

But the visitors' joy was short lived - as was Foley's - three minutes to be precise as Derry hit the front for a second time in somewhat controversial circumstances. Paul McMullan's 28th minute corner was aimed at Mark Connolly's run but the Derry defender's progress was halted by Foley, illegally according to referee Rob Harvey who pointed to the spot. Drogheda weren't happy and they were even less so when Patching rolled home his third spot-kick of the season - his sixth goal overall - to hand Derry back a lead they took into half-time.

Drogheda thought they had equalised for a second time four minutes after the restart when another Weir corner was forced home amid mass of bodies but the visitors' celebrations were cut short by a linesman's flag.

And the Drogs' frustrations were compounded on 56 minutes when Kelly, looking borderline offside, raced on to a long clearance from his own half before driving into the box and firing home his first goal for Derry on what was his 23rd appearance.

Indeed a bad night for Kevin Doherty's men got worse when Frantz Pierrot, who had been walking a disciplinary tightrope after a first half yellow card, was shown a second following an aerial clash with Connolly on 64 minutes.

And just one minute later, Drogheda's task went from a mountain to climb to mission impossible as Derry produced the best move of the match to scored their fourth through Hoban. Diallo started it with a lovely raking pass down the left to pick out Ben Doherty's run. Doherty's cross matched the pass and found Kelly who nodded down perfectly for Hoban to superbly sweep home his 12th of the season.

And Derry weren't finished yet as substitute Ciaran Coll headed home with his first touch with three minutes remaining to confirm a ninth home win in 13 league games for Higgins' title challengers who are beginning to get ominous look about them!

Derry City: Brian Maher, Cameron Dummigan (Ronan Boyce, 84mins), Ben Doherty (Ciaran Coll, 84mins), Mark Connolly, Shane McEleney (Sam Todd, 84mins), Sadou Diallo, Adam O'Reilly, Will Patching (Colm Whelan, 76mins), Daniel Kelly, Paul McMullan, Pat Hoban (Danny Mullen, 68mins).

Drogheda United: Andrew Wogan, Evan Weir (Evan Haddock, 85mins), Andrew Quinn, Jack Keaney, Frantz Pierrot, Adam Foely (Emre Topcu, 75mins), Matthew O'Brien, Ryan Brennan (James Byrne, 70mins), Luke Heeney, Conor Kane, Warren Davis.