Five star Institute see off Villagers

INSTITUTE cruised into the Bet McLean League Cup third round, with a high scoring win over Championship Loughgall.

As expected Paddy McLaughlin rung the changes, but after in truth the home side never really broke into a sweat as they ended the tie after just 33 minutes.

Goals from Darren Henderson (2), Joe McCready, Ronan Doherty and Jamie Dunne ensured the home side were always on top, before Nathaniel Ferris scored a consolation goal for the Villagers.

The visitors had a glorious chance on three minutes but Marc McConnell, seen his side footed effort from the left hand side of the box, which had keeper Ray Kelly beaten, hit the side netting.

Institute took the lead on 20 minutes as Mark Scoltock kept the ball alive inside the box and the gleeful Henderson made no mistake, side footing home his first goal for the club.

Six minutes later the home side doubled their lead as Jake Morrow’s right wing cross fell to McCready, who after controlling the ball on the edge of the box, he fired low into Craig Robinson’s bottom left hand corner.

The tie was ended as a contest on 33 minutes as Doherty’s stunning 25 yard free-kick, gave Robinson no chance and nestled in the keeper’s top corner.

Institute added a fourth on 54 minutes as McCready broke the offside trap, before unselfishly squaring the ball to his strike partner Henderson, who slotted home his second on the night.

Henderson was involved in Stute’s fifth goal on the hour mark, as a super passing move ended with his clever cut-back finding substitute Dunne inside the six yard box and the winger slotted the ball home from close range, giving Robinson no chance.

Loughgall netted a consolation goal on 76 minutes as Ferris fired home after a goal mouth scramble, as young keeper Ray Kelly, making his debut, had dropped Keith Kearney’s initial 25 yard free-kick.