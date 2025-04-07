​The film explores a remarkable footballing journey spanning over five decades in a small but proud housing estate, of just half a mile in radius, nestled along the banks of the River Foyle called the Brandywell.

In the 1970s and early 1980s, this tight-knit community was the epicentre of youth football in the city, home to some of the most competitive football anywhere in Ireland through the success of Brandywell Harps and other local outfits.

Many of Derry’s greatest footballing talents hail from this area, including international stars such as Liam Coyle, Johnny Campbell, Jim McLaughlin, Fay Coyle, and many more.

The re-emergence of Derry City FC in 1985 coincided with a decline in youth football in the Brandywell, which eventually faded from the area. However, in the early 2000s, a group of local people came together with a vision – and from that, Ballymoor was born.

Over the past 20 years, Ballymoor has grown from strength to strength. Despite setbacks, including the loss of their home at the Daisy Field, the club has persevered and remained a footballing force in the city.

Now, after years of campaigning and hard work, football is set to return home to the Brandywell. In the coming weeks, Ballymoor will open the doors to a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at the newly transformed Daisy Field. This film follows that journey.

Commenting on the launch of the film, a Féile spokesperson said:

“Féile has been delighted to work with Ballymoor Football Club over the last number of months to complete this wonderful film documenting almost 60 years of football in the Brandywell area.

“We embarked on a footballing journey for the ages, conducting hours of interviews and exploring the positive impact the beautiful game has had on so many lives and the wider community.

“This is a story of resilience and determination and of people coming together to bring about positive change in the community. The new facility now standing at the Daisy Field is a testament to that hard work.

“As has been rightly said, Ballymoor is the DNA of the Brandywell, and football is at the heart of this community. We hope people enjoy the film and would like to thank everyone who took part in the interviews, as well as those who provided footage and photos.”

Sean McLaughlin, Chairperson of Ballymoor FC, expressed his pride in the club’s journey and hopes for the future:

“Ballymoor FC would like to thank Féile for putting together this incredible production, which tells the story of our club and its journey over the past 22 years.

“We are immensely proud of our club and its players. This new facility at the Daisy Field is a real game-changer for football in the community. Hopefully, it will be the catalyst for a youth football revival in the Brandywell.

“Football in the Brandywell has a long and proud history, from the success of Brandywell Harps to the rise of Ballymoor. Now, with this facility, I believe we can help develop the next generation of footballing heroes. The future is definitely bright for Ballymoor.

“To parents considering where to start their child’s footballing journey – Ballymoor will welcome them with open arms.

"With an amazing new facility and a dedicated team of coaches, this is the perfect place for young players to develop their skills and love for the game.”

