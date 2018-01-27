FOOTBALL: Gallagher is Stute's hero

Institute 0-0 Newry City

A battling display by ten men Institute earned them a deserved point against in-form Newry City.

Paddy McLaughlin's side had to play the majority of the game with ten men after Aaron Harkin was sent-off and goalkeeper Martin Gallagher made a top draw penalty save to deny James Walker.

Institute made three changes to the side which defeated the PSNI on Tuesday night, with Caoimhin Bonner, Eamonn Seydak and Warner Mullen all starting in place of Mark Scoltock, Michael McCrudden and Sean McCarron.

The Drumahoe side were rightfully reduced to ten men on seven minutes as Aaron Harkin's two footed challenge on Declan Carville resulted in referee Gareth Stewart producing a red card.

Despite being down to ten men, it was Stute who had the first chance on the counter attack as Mullen fed Ronan Wilson, but the midfielder blasted over from the edge of the box.

The visitors should have taken the lead from the penalty spot just after the half hour mark.

Ryan Morrow stupidly brought down City's Mark McCabe inside the box but James Walker's resulting effort from 12 yards was kept out by a diving Martin Gallagher.

Both sides battled hard after the break with City having a lot of possession but not testing keeper Gallagher.

Newry should have had a man sent-off on 73 minutes after Gareth Brown was pulled down to the ground on the halfway line by centre-back John Boyle, but surprisingly referee Stewart only showed a yellow card.

Soon after Bonner had to make a super last ditch clearance to boot substitute Martin Havern's effort off the line.

On 84 minutes Gallagher made another top draw save to turn Boyle's close range strike onto the post.

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow, Bonner, Curry, Seydak; Harkin, Jarvis, Grace; Wilson (Scoltock 85); Mullen (McCarron 61); Brown (Dunne 75) .

Newry City: Maguire, McArdle, Cunningham (Havern 58), King, Boyle, McCann, Walker, Carville, McCabe (Johnson 85), S Hughes, M Hughes.

Referee: Mr Gareth Stewart.