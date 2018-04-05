FOOTBALL: Institute boss wants positive response

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin is looking for his players to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Newry City when they travel to Ballyclare Comrades, on Saturday (KO 3pm).

The Waterside men have only won once in their last five league matches but McLaughlin believes his squad can roll their sleeves up and get their title charge back on track at Dixon Park.

“We know it’s going to be hard at Ballyclare. It’s always a hard place to go to but I saw enough signs last week against Newry City, that we are starting to get back to our old selves,” he stated.

“Although we lost the game, which was a really sickner, I felt we played really well, especially in the first half . Their goal in the last few minutes was a killer but we have shown before that we repond.

“I felt the players to a man gave everything last week and we couldn’t ask for anymore from them. The work-rate from the players all week leading into the Newry game was great and it was no different this week for Ballyclare, so hopefully we can have a bit more luck in front of goal this week.

“We are still a young side and we are still learning, but any defeat is a concern and should be a concern for every player. We must learn from a defeat and look to correct it and that’s what we’ll be trying to do at Ballyclare.”

For the first time in a number of weeks, the Drumahoe side will have virtually a full strength side to choose from with only centre-back Caoimhin Bonner missing through suspension and McLaughlin believes that will help him at Dixon Park.

“Apart from Caoimhin, we have everyone available again. We have all the boys back from suspension and the one or two players who have had niggles have got over them so we have a full panel of players and when we have had that we do look a serious side,” he admitted.

“Hopefully over the next couple of weeks we can maintain that now, by going injury and suspension free.

“At this stage of the season any victory is a cruical one and with only five games to play, we would love to get that victory at Ballyclare to get us back on track again, but there’s going to be a lot more ups and downs and we have spoke about it recently.

“We talked about how difficult it is this time of year as every team is fighting for their lives and fighting for promotion.

“There are no points going to be handed to you and anything you get from now until the end of the season is going to be hard earned.”