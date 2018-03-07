FOOTBALL: Institute duo out through suspension

It’s a case of one in but two out for Institute as they prepare to take on Portadown at Shamrock Park, on Friday night (KO 7.45pm).

Midfielder Aaron Harkin returns from suspension, but free-scoring Niall Grace and tough tackling Ryan Morrow are both suspended.

While centre-back Caoimhin Bonner is serving the second of his seven match ban following his red card at Newry City.

Nevertheless, boss Paddy McLaughlin believes in his squad and feels whoever comes into the side will do a job and is using Mark Scoltock as a prime example.

“Niall and Ryan are suspended but we have a strong squad of players, who are all more than capable of coming in and doing a job,” he explained.

“In our last game we were missing ‘Skinny’ (Caoimhin) and Scolty came in for him and he, alongside Dean Curry, were probably our best two players. If you were calling a man of the match it would have been hard to separate those two.

“Scolty coming in for ‘Skinny’ over the next couple of weeks I feel will benefit him.

“We are very lucky to have a man of his talent and experience.

“Every game he has played this season it would have a case of being our man of the match, so I’m looking for a similar type display from the boys who come in for Ryan and Niall.”

There’s a new man in the Shamrock Park hot-seat after Matthew Tipton replaced Niall Currie as manager and McLaughlin feels that might be a change in attitude from the home side.

“Everytime a club changes their manager it rejuvenates some players who possibly felt they weren’t getting enough play-time or didn’t agree with how things were going under the previous regime,” he said.

“When a new manager comes in at this stage of the season, players will be fighting for their futures and they’ll be going out to impress.

“To be honest, my players have been doing that since pre-season.

“They have been working hard and giving everything, so I expect no different this week at training and on Friday night.”