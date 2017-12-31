FOOTBALL: Institute gaffer happy with comfortable win at neighbours

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin: “No game is over at half-time and to be fair to Limavady they came out and put it up to us in the second half and had us on the back foot for the majority of the second half and you have to give them credit.

“But yeah our boys probably believed that the job was done at half-time but that gives you a false sense of security and some players thought the job was done, but it’s never done until the final whistle.

“However in saying that we kept our shape well and that was important becuase we didn’t play well in the second half and didn’t give anything away, which was brilliant.

“We had a really good strong first half performance right across the pitch, the boys got the ball down and played some really good football and we did look a really strong powerful unit but we sort of let ourselves down a wee bit in the second half, but we’ll take the 2-0, as it’s not a bad problem to have being disappointed after winning 2-0.

“We are happy where we are at, but we aren’t getting too far ahead of ourselves. We are just three points in front and the games in hand don’t really count until you get the points on the board, so at the minute we have a very slim margin at the top, but we aren’t going to get too excited.”