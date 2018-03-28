FOOTBALL: Institute welcome back pair for Newry City encounter

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin knows how important his side’s next two matches are starting with Newry City, at Wilton Park, this Saturday (KO 3pm).

After this weekend’s game ’Stute travel to H&W Welders on Easter Tuesday and those games look set to play a major part in the destiny of the Bluefin Championship title.

Despite having a good weekend without even kicking a ball, McLaughlin isn’t taking anything for granted.

The Waterside men saw their nearest two rivals to the title Newry and the Welders both suffer defeats last Friday night, while they had the weekend off, but regardless of the results, McLaughlin knows the significance of this weekend’s game at Wilton Park.

“No matter how the results went at the weekend, the Newry game was always going to be massive,” he insisted.

“We are all in the mixer, ourselves, Portadown, Welders, Newry and Ballyclare, we are all fighting for these promotion places and because of that it’s always going to be tight going. In fairness we said that every game after the split was going to tough and it has proved to be that so far.

“Nothing will be won or lost over the two games but yes it will have a massive influence on how things go for us. We are focused and looking forward to both games.”

’Stute welcome back Ryan Morrow and Niall Grace from suspension and McLaughlin admitted that some of his players will play through the pain barrier for the remainder of the season.

“It’s great that all our players are available and back from suspension apart from Caoimhin Bonner,” he added.

“While we have one or two players carrying knocks and niggles, at this stage of the season everyone is champing at the bit for a game and they are prepared to play through the pain barrier because they know how much it means, not just to the players but to the supporters and the whole club.”

Having lost to the Welders in their last outing a few weeks ago, McLaughlin knows his players are raring to go.

“After the loss the training sessions have been fantastic. There has been a real determination from everyone.”