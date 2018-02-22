FOOTBALL: Kevin Deery looking forward to Derry City clash

Sligo Rovers assistant manager Kevin Deery admits he’s a little disappointed tomorrow night’s game against his home town club isn’t at the Brandywell.

Deery, who captained the Candy Stripes to FAI Cup glory in 2012, concedes that Rovers need to capitalise on their home advantage.

“Personally, I look forward to seeing Derry back in the Brandywell and I would have liked the game to be there, although the club wouldn’t agree with me,” he joked.

“It’s a bit unfortunate that they can’t get this game at the new Brandywell, but we have to capitalise on that. After losing our first home game, we have a chance that has been presented to us.

“While it’s unfortunate for Derry City that the Brandywell isn’t ready, I feel we have to take advantage of that.”

The ex-Institute boss admitted the Bit o’Red were annoyed with their opening day loss to Limerick last weekend, but he doesn’t feel because of that defeat that tomorrow evening’s game is any bigger.

“You don’t want to get too caught up in it and talk about tables and standings. It’s just a game that, yes, Derry will be determined to try and win and obviously we’ll be determined to win,” he added.

“I think it was all geared up for us last week with a big crowd, but we missed a couple of chances in the first half and had we taken one of then it’s a completely different game,

“I remember us having two or three clear cut opportunities but we didn’t take them and we conceded a soft goal. Then, the crowd isn’t a factor anymore, so we have to learn how to manage that, how to stay positive when we receive a set-back.”

The 33-year-old believes the new 10 team league will mean things are going to be a lot closer this season.

“I remember playing in the 10 team league and, yes, there’s a lot of repition but it was a real tight league. I think this season will be no different,” he explained.

“You’ve seen on the opening day results it’s going to be very, very tough to get wins and accumulate a lot of points, so I feel we just have to concentrate on performances.

“I think it will be a wide open game against Derry and I’m sure they’ll fancy their chances coming down here.

“It’s just one of those leagues this year where you don’t know what will happen. You saw Bray getting a great result at Dundalk, so there are a lot of tough games in this league and we have capitalise in our homes fixtures.”

Now in his second season as Gerard Lyttle’s number two, the Creggan man is enjoying life at the Showgrounds and racked up the miles last week having watched Derry lose in Waterford before being in the dug-out for the Rovers-Limerick game on the Saturday.

“It’s a great experience and I’m getting to know a lot more about players, as you can get to know them and really get close to them, because I feel that’s my role in this job,” he confirmed.

“But no matter what role I have I always try to give the best of my ability. We have signed three players this week - goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney and defenders Patrick McClean and Calum Waters - and we are really happy with our squad and having brought in a goalkeeper and two defenders we feel we have added where we needed to.

“To be honest, Gerard was getting a report done (from the Derry match), but I told him that I would like to go. I did that quite a bit when I was ’Stute manager, going to watch Warrenpoint and Ballinamallard, so it was no big deal,”

“I saw Derry but to be honest I didn’t take a lot out of it because of the pitch and the conditions.

“Derry are a fluent passing team and the pitch didn’t suit that. Waterford probably managed the game a bit better after falling behind.

“Limerick were more street wise than us and I feel that’s going to be the case this season in the league. Whoever has the most know how in any game, will probably come out with the narrow victories.”