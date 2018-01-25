FOOTBALL: McLaughlin feels contenders Newry will fancy their chances

Manager Paddy McLaughlin is expecting one of Institute’s toughest games of the season when fellow title contenders Newry City take on his side, at Limavady Showgrounds, tomorrow (KO 2pm).

Newry currently sit seven points behind the Bluefin Sport Championship leaders and McLaughlin knows his side are going to have a tough afternoon.

‎Darren Mullen’s side have only lost once in their last 14 league outings and that record is something McLaughlin is fully aware of.

“Newry are a good side and I think they have only lost once in 15 games,” he stated.

“That’s a fantastic run in any division and at any standard of football, so that’s a serious record they have and they are going to come here confident and fancy their chances. So it’s set up for a good game.”

The Waterside men will have a number of injury concerns for tomorrow afternoon, as a bout of ‘flu has hit the changing room.

Defender Eamonn Seydak missed Tuesday night’s win over PSNI, while centre-back Caoimhin Bonner had to pull out prior to kick-off, as he too was struggling with the virus, while the likes of Aaron Harkin and Aaron Jarvis played through the pain barrier.

McLaughlin is hoping those two in particular can recover in time for tomorrow, while winger Stephen Curry will also be pushing for a place in the squad as he steps up his recovery from a recent ankle injury.

“There’s a lot of players in our changing room coughing and just hanging together because of this bad ‘flu, which is going around,” he added.

“The boys just about got through the PSNI game but since Tuesday night, it has all been about recovery and wrapping boys up in cotton wool.

“We are going to let them get their medicine and their pain killers in them because there’s a lot of them really under the weather.

“Again it’s going to be another test of their character, but I’m confident the boys will continue to give their all.”

The ’Stute gaffer was delighted with his side’s narrow 1-0 win over the PSNI, on Tuesday evening.

Michael McCrudden’s second half header was enough to seperate the sides and the victory moved the Waterside men six points clear at the top of the table, nevertheless McLaughlin knows there’s still a long way to go and he’ll be making sure his squad keep their feet on the ground.

“It was hard fought and we expected that, because our game previously against them a few weeks ago was the same. They are well organised and strong defensively, so we knew it was never going to be free-scoring, but I think we did enough to win the game.

“It was a great finish from Michael (McCrudden), in fact what a header. It was a great third man run from midfield by Niall Grace and he pulled a great ball back for Michael and he has produced a fantastic header.

“It was a top quality finish, as he was beyond the post and to be able to screw his head back and get his header on target and beat a quality keeper really was top drawer.

“I can’t ask for anything more from the boys, because they put their heart and soul into everything that they do, they have been fantastic from the start of the season and again on Tuesday they gave everything for the team and the club.

“Yes we have a nice advantage but we have to keep our heads down and keep working hard.

“If we take our foot off the pedal in any way at all that advantage will be wiped out.”