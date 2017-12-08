FOOTBALL: Player of the month award for ’Stute skipper

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin admitted any player in his squad could have won the NIFWA Championship Player of the Month for November.

Captain Michael McCrudden picked up the accolade but McLaughlin was full of praise for all his squad, especially in recent weeks.

It’s brilliant for us, as one of the boys has been recognised as player of the month. So fair play to Michael, he’s our captain and he’s a big leader for us. Paddy McLaughlin

“If anyone had asked me who would have been player of the month, I would have had to stick all their names in a hat, drew one of them out and I couldn’t have argued with whatever name came out,” he stated.

“That’s how highly I rate them all and how well and hard working they have all been. Everyone has contributed the couple of results we have got in the month of November.

“For him to get rewarded for all his hard work and efforts is fantastic and fair play to him, but I’m sure Michael would admit that while it’s an individual award he would be the first to congratulate his team-mates.”

On the field McLaughlin wants his players to keep surging on.

The Waterside men haven’t lost in the Bluefin Sport Championship since way back in September and McLaughlin wants the run to continue at Loughgall tomorrow (Saturday KO 2pm).

“The momentum is certainly with us at the minute,” he said.

“But I told the boys that they can only focus at what’s in front of us and whatever happens in the past you forget about it, good or bad as you have to move on quickly.

“That’s what we have been concentrating on and while they enjoyed their weekend, they returned to training and started to focus on the Loughgall game.

“It’s just the way the future fell for us back to back games and no one is a big fan of that type of things, but we’ll deal with it.

“We dealt with Saturday’s fixture and we’ll work hard this week and we’ll deal with this weekend’s fixture as well.”

One man who has been in splendid form this season is Niall Grace.

The big midfielder has netted six goals this campaign and has played a major role in ’Stute’s form this campaign much to McLaughlin’s delight.

“Niall has been excellent this year and he has scored plenty of goals for us,” he added.

“Someone was saying that he’s our top scorer from midfield, which is brilliant.

“We worked with him this season about him getting forward a lot more this year.

“His timing of his runs and being dangerous in and around the opposition’s penalty box has been A1 and fair play to him, he’s sitting now on six goals, which is brilliant.”

’Stute are going to be without Stephen Curry for a number of weeks, after the winger picked up an ankle ligaments injury at training last week, while duo Eamonn Seydak and Marty Gallagher are also doubtful.

“Stephen injury his ankle at training last week and I don’t expect him to be back for a few weeks,” added the ’Stute boss.

“Eamonn hasn’t done much training because of the flu and Marty is extremely doubtful after injury his foot on Monday night at the gym session, so we’ll have to wait and see how those two boys are closer to kick-off.”