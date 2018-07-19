Football rumour mill: Alisson set for Liverpool medical | Manchester United weighing up moves for Lewandowski and Alcantara | Chelsea manager wants Higuain

Liverpool have signed Alisson for a fee of €75m (£67m), subject to the Roma and Brazil goalkeeper passing a medical. (Sky)

Manchester United are weighing up moves for two Bayern Munich players - striker Robert Lewandowski and midfielder Thiago Alcantara. (Independent)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wants two Juventus players - forward Gonzalo Higuain, and defender Daniele Rugani. (Tom Collomosse on BBC Radio 5 live)

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian is close to a move to Juventus. (Football Italia)

Tottenham are in talks with Aston Villa over midfielder Jack Grealish. (Sky Sports)

Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires says his former Gunners team-mate Thierry Henry is ready to manage a Premier League club. (London Evening Standard)

Real Madrid are closing in on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with Chelsea set to cash in on the Belgium international. (Various)

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all want AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci. (Various)