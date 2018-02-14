Football rumour mill: Bookies slash odds on Hazard joining Real Madrid | Manchester United monitoring Alderweireld's situation at Tottenham

Manchester United are monitoring Toby Alderweireld's situation at Tottenham. The 28-year-old defender is out of contract in 18 months and was not included in Spurs' squad to face Juventus in the Champions League last night. (Manchester Evening News)

Italian giants AC Milan are plotting a £30m summer move for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera. (Tuttosport)

Toby Alderweireld

Spanish and European champions Real Madrid are confident of signing Paris Saint-Germain froward Neymar in the summer. (The Independent)

Arsenal already have plans in place should manager Arsene Wenger quit in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea target Arturo Vidal insists he is happy to remain at German champions Bayern Munich. The Chile midfielder's deal expires in 2019. (Sport)

Manchester City are ready to offer Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson a new improved contract just seven months after he joined the Premier League leaders. (The Sun)

West Brom boss Alan Pardew's methods are causing friction within the squad - but his job is secure despite the club chairman and chief executive being sacked on Tuesday. (Daily Telegraph)

Sunderland could make a move for Wigan defender Donervon Daniels in the summer. (Chronicle)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he picked the best moment to leave Manchester United and "refresh" his career at Arsenal. (London Evening Standard)

Serie A club Roma will slap a £85m release clause in goalkeeper Alisson's contract. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Liverpool. (Calciomercato)

Ajax wonderkid Justin Kluivert - son of Barcelona legend Patrick - says he would consider a move to the Premier League. The 18-year-old striker said Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea or Manchester United were clubs he could "see myself playing at in a few years". (Daily Mirror)

Bookmakers have slashed odds on Chelsea's Belgian forward Eden Hazard joining Real Madrid this summer. (Daily Express)