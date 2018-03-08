Football rumour mill: Germany coach Joachim Low number one candidate to replace Wenger as Arsenal manager | Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea still waiting on new contract offer

Germany coach Joachim Low is the number one candidate to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, if the Frenchman leaves the club this summer. (ESPN)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is still waiting on a new contract offer, despite having just 16 months left to run on his current deal. (Yahoo)

Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon favours a move to Tottenham, but the 17-year-old left-back is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs. (Daily Mirror)

Emre Can's agent has "blocked all negotiations" regarding the 24-year-old Liverpool midfielder's future (Daily Express)

Manchester United plan fresh contract talks with 22-year-old France forward Anthony Martial. (ESPN)

Liverpool's hopes of signing Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic have been scuppered with the runaway La Liga leaders now keen to hold on to the Croatian midfielder. (AS)

Newcastle United are the favourites to sign Porto's 36-year-old former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas on a free transfer this summer. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is set to leave the Reds, with Napoli and Borussia Dortmund both considering making offers for the 30-year-old. (DH)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal to battle it out for Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Spanish giants Barcelona have ended talks with Gremio over a deal to sign playmaker Arthur after refusing to meet his £45m release clause. (The Sun)

West Brom will stick with manager Alan Pardew for the foreseeable future. (Daily Mail)