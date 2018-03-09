Football rumour mill: | Harry Kane has promised to stay at Tottenham for one more season | PSG are eyeing up Antonio Conte as next manager | Chelsea and Real Madrid to battle for Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski

Harry Kane has promised to stay at Tottenham for at least one more season, but the club face a fight to keep defenders Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose, with Manchester United interested. (The Sun)

Harry Kane is set to be named England captain for the World Cup. (Daily Star)

Paris Saint-Germain want Chelsea's Antonio Conte as their next manager and make a move in the summer. (L'Equipe)

PSG are also keen on Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Talksport)

Manchester United's hierarchy are fully backing Jose Mourinho and will sell any players who do not fit the Portuguese manager's approach. (The Independent)

Chelsea and Real Madrid will battle it out to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who is looking for a move away from Germany this summer. (Bleacher Report)

Chelsea are favourites to sign Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, with Arsenal and Manchester United also interested in the Senegalese defender. (Daily Star)

Spanish giants Barcelona are worried a rival club could meet Lionel Messi's £625m release clause. (Daily Mail)

Barca will battle with bitter rivals Real Madrid to sign Bayern Munich full-back David Alaba this summer. (Calciomercato.com)

German champions Bayern have joined Arsenal and Spurs in the race for Bordeaux winger Malcom. (London Evening Standard)

If Anthony Martial finds the net against Liverpool on Saturday, Manchester United will have to pay his former club Monaco close to £9m because of a clause in his contract. (Times)