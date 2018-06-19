Football rumour mill: Hazard warning to Chelsea - ‘Real Madrid could interest me’ | Arsenal close to £48m double swoop | Sarri and Zola could be confirmed as Chelsea’s new management team this week

Arsenal are close to completing a £48m double swoop for Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira. (Daily Telegraph)

Eden Hazard has sent a warning to Chelsea - the Belgian star admitting "Real Madrid could interest me". (The Sun)

Former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri and ex-Chelsea striker Gianfranco Zola could be confirmed as the Blues' new management team this week. (Daily Mail)

Everton want to sign Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins and defender Matthijs De Ligt. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City are closing in on a deal of around £46.5m for Napoli midfielder Jorginho, 26. (Sky Sports)

David de Gea will become the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world when he signs his new contract at Manchester United. (Marca)

West Ham target Javier Pastore is now in talks with Roma, with the 28-year-old Argentine midfielder set to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer. (The Sun)

Liverpool want £15m for Daniel Sturridge, with Sevilla reviving their interest in the striker. (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle United have been told by Dutch club Feyenoord they will have to fork out more than £20m to sign Denmark striker Nicolai Jorgensen. (Chronicle)