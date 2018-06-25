Football rumour mill: Hazard was offered to Real Madrid before the Champions League final | Keita will inherit Steven Gerrard's number eight shirt at Liverpool | West Ham only prepared to offer Wilshere one-year deal

West Ham are only prepared to offer Jack Wilshere a one-year deal as they have reservations over the fitness of the 26-year-old midfielder, whose Arsenal contract expires this summer. (The Sun)

Chelsea's Eden Hazard was offered to Real Madrid before the Champions League final in May. (Marca)

New Everton boss Marco Silva could sell four players - Morgan Schneiderlin, Yannick Bolasie, Ashley Williams and Wayne Rooney. (Daily Star)

Riyad Mahrez's move from Leicester City to Manchester City is being held up because the Algerian wants a pay-off from the Foxes. (The Sun)

Marouane Fellaini has revealed that his contract situation will be resolved shortly, with the Manchester United and Belgium midfielder soon to be a free agent. (The Independent)

Paul Pogba has admitted he had "small issues" with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho last season. (ESPN)

Guinea midfielder Naby Keita will inherit Steven Gerrard's number eight shirt at Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri plans to live at Chelsea's training ground when he joins the club this week. (Mirror)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is likely to be dropped by Argentina as they attempt to salvage their World Cup campaign against Nigeria on Tuesday. (Daily Mail)