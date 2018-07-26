Football rumour mill: Liverpool agree personal terms with World Cup star | Chelsea monitoring Lazio midfielder | Man Utd plan to make offer for Croatia winger

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Croatia defender Domagoj Vida - but must now meet Besiktas' £22m asking price. (Various)

Premier League LIVE transfer rumours: Liverpool keeper wanted by Barcelona | Benitez's Newcastle release clause expires | Mourinho wants Man Utd to speed up buying Harry Maguire



Manchester United want to sign £65m-rated Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United plan on making an offer for Eintracht Frankfurt's Croatian winger Ante Rebic. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid agree terms with Chelsea's 26-year-old Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea and Roma are battling to sigh Jamaican winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea are monitoring Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. (The Independent)

Everton director of football Marcel Brands has travelled to Barcelona to continue negotiations for full-back Lucas Digne. (Daily Mail)

Premier League new boys Wolves have also made an enquiry to sign Yeri Mina from Barcelona. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United are close to sealing a deal Mainz's Japan striker Yoshinori Muto. (Kicker)

Fulham have completed the signing of Andre Schurrle on a two-year loan deal from German club Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Sports)