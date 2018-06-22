Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund want to sign Chelsea and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, but could be put off by the 25-year-old's £45m fee. (Bild)

Spain left-back Jordi Alba says he wants to stay at Barcelona, despite interest from Tottenham. (Goal)

Juventus are favourites to sign CSKA Moscow and Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, who is also a target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona. (Tuttosport)

Aston Villa are yet to receive any bids for midfielder Jack Grealish, despite links with Tottenham and Liverpool. (Birmingham Mail)

Everton forward Wayne Rooney has been encouraged to join Major League Soccer side DC United by former England team-mate Steven Gerrard. (Liverpool Echo)

Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega wants assurances from Arsenal boss Unai Emery before agreeing to join the Gunners. (La Colina de Nervion)

Liverpool are close to signing Lazio and Albania goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. (Daily Mirror)

Maurizio Sarri is busy putting together his Chelsea coaching squad - even though manager Antonio Conte's future at Stamford Bridge is yet to be resolved. (Daily Mail)