Manchester United have made an approach to sign Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet, who has a £30.7m release clause in his contract. (L'Equipe)

Liverpool could make a £10m bid for 22-year-old Nigerian winger Moses Simon from Gent. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester lead the race to sign Norwich City's James Maddison, with the Canaries likely to demand over £20m for the midfielder. (PA)

Antonio Conte faces the threat of having to wait even longer to find out his Chelsea fate while Real Madrid look for a new manager to replace Zinedine Zidane. (Various)

Italian champions Juventus have reportedly turned down a £50m bid from Manchester City for star midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

Wolves are in talks to sign Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo - and a £35m fee is being touted for the Portugal international. (Sky Sports)

New Everton director of football Marcel Brands says the Toffees will try to offload up to 12 players this summer. (Daily Mirror)

Watford will refuse to sell £40m-rated Richarlison if new Everton manager Marco Silva makes a move for the Brazilian winger. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea are close to appointing former France and Paris St-Germain coach Laurent Blanc to replace Antonio Conte. (Daily Express)

Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen said he could be open to a move to the Premier League, but only if Barcelona do not want him to stay at the Nou Camp. (Various)