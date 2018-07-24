Football rumour mill: Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius considering his future at the club | Chelsea reject fresh £55m bid from Barcelona for Willian | Arsenal still want Steven Nzonzi but won’t meet £35m release clause

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has "verbally agreed" to take his first managerial role - taking over from Steve Bruce at Aston Villa. (Daily Star)

LIVE - Premier League transfer rumour mill: Liverpool to move on up to TEN players | Jose Mourinho demands more cash from Manchester United chiefs





Thierry Henry has been linked with the manager's job at Championship Aston Villa

Chelsea are up their offer to £45m for Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, having had an initial £36m offer rejected. (Goal)

Chelsea have thrown out a third bid - for in excess of £55m - from Barcelona for Willian. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal still want Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi, but are refusing to meet the France international's £35m release clause. (France Football)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho will consider selling French winger Anthony Martial - for £50m and only to a club outside the Premier League. (Guardian)

Everton want Barcelona defender Lucas Digne, who is valued at £22m. (Liverpool Echo).

Premier League new boys Fulham have a £26m offer for Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose. (Various)

Barcelona, Juventus and a number of Premier League clubs are interested in Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr, who is valued at £50m. (The Sun)

West Ham and Leicester both want Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro. (La Gazzetta dello Sport))

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has revealed he is considering his future at Liverpool. (Daily Telegraph)