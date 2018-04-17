Football rumour mill: Liverpool have ‘zero’ chance of signing Roma goalkeeper | Loftus-Cheek still to decide on Chelsea future | Manchester United sent scouts to watch Lazio midfielder

Liverpool have 'zero' chance of signing Roma's Brazil goalkeeper Alisson this summer, according to the Serie A club's president James Pallotta. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona's veteran midfielder Andres Iniesta will move to the Chinese Super League in the summer. (Marca)

Manchester United sent scouts to watch Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with Jose Mourinho reportedly wanting two midfielders in the summer. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is set to delay new contract talks after falling out of favour at Old Trafford. (The Sun)

Tottenham are ready to sell Mousa Dembele, and have identified two potential replacements. (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres is set join a Major League Soccer club in the US after announcing he will leave the La Liga club this summer. (Marca)

Boca Juniors are targeting veteran Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and want his former team-mate, Carlos Tevez, to help secure his signature. (Radio Continental)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has still to decide on his Chelsea future after impressing on loan at Crystal Palace. (The Independent)

Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon has said that he wants to play in the Premier League with the Cottagers, despite interest from several top-flight clubs. (Evening Standard)

Man City manager Pep Guardiola will be given a £200million transfer kitty this summer. (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger could be sacked in the summer because of dropping attendances at the Emirates. (Daily Mail)