Football rumour mill: Liverpool 'interested' in Arsenal star | Man Utd agree terms with Barcelona defender - report | Zaha is determined to join Chelsea

Liverpool are interested in Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Journalist Ian McGarry told his transfer podcast. “There’s a little bit of interest from Liverpool... I think there’s no vacancy at Liverpool right now following the arrival of Fabinho and Naby Keita but Ramsey would certainly be a very good addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad as a creative box-to-box midfielder."

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric

Ramsey is out of contract at the end of next season.

Inter Milan have quoted Real Madrid £670million for Croatian midfielder and World Cup Golden Ball winner Luka Modric. (Mirror)

Manchester United have agreed terms with Barcelona’s Colombian defender Yerry Mina. (Mundo Deportivo)

Newcastle are in talks with Lyon with a view to signing of teenage striker Myziane Maolida. (L’Equipe)

Wilfried Zaha is determined to join Chelsea and could hand in a transfer request to Crystal Palace. (Mirror)

Chelsea have rejected a £31million offer from Real Madrid for keeper Thibaut Courtois, rating the offer below his true value. (Express)

West Ham are in talks to sign Le Havre’s 20-year-old defender Harold Moukoundi, (Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld will run down the one year left on his contract if he fails to get a move to Manchester United this summer.. (Mirror)

Chelsea fancy Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, despite the Croatian international already rejecting a move to Manchester United. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United will offer French striker Anthony Martial in a swap deal for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng. (Bild)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is looking to sign Real Betis forward Antonio Sanabria. (AS)