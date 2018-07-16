Football rumour mill: Liverpool make offer for Barcelona goalkeeper | Arsenal want Juventus midfielder | Paul Pogba linked with Barcelona move

Chelsea want to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The 23-year-old Serb has also been linked with a move to Manchester United. (Corriere dello Sport)

LIVE Premier League rumour mill: Liverpool midfielder on verge of move | Reds to make £20m bid for Croatian centre-back? | Arsenal have opened talks with Barcelona star



Jasper Cillessen

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been linked with Real Madrid, says the contract he has been offered by the Blues is "different than I can have" elsewhere. (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have made an offer for Barcelona's Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. (Mundo Deportivo)

Luke Shaw is prepared to leave Manchester United as a free agent if he does not establish himself as the club's first-choice left-back this season. (Manchester Evening News)

Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas is open to Liverpool renewing their efforts to sign France attacker Nabil Fekir, 24. (Le10 Sport)

World Cup-winning Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba has been offered to Barcelona. (Various)

Real Madrid are ready to make a £200m bid for Chelsea forward Eden Hazard. (Various)

Welsh winger Gareth Bale will return to Real Madrid for pre-season training today and expects key discussions over his future with new manager Julen Lopetegui. (Various)

Arsenal's hopes of signing Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes have been given a boost after he was left behind from a pre-season trip with Barcelona. (Various)

Arsenal want 21-year-old Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. (Gazzetta dello Sport)