Football rumour mill: Liverpool midfielder set for £3.5m move | Chelsea striker in talks with French club | Real Madrid set to splash Ronaldo cash on Premier League pair

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is planning to fight for his place at Chelsea, but is also holding talks with Marseille. (Daily Mail)

Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella looks set to move from Liverpool to Norwegian side Rosenborg as a £3.5m has been agreed. (Liverpool Echo)

Real Madrid are ready to splash the cash from Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus, making Chelsea an opening offer of £100million for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and midfielder Willian. (Daily Mail)

Burnley could offer relegated Stoke £500,000 for Peter Crouch. (The Sun)

Aston Villa want to sign West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass on loan again, having signed the Scottish international on a temporary contract last season. (Birmingham Mail)

Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire is keen on a £65million move to Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

Everton are set to offer England No.1 Jordan Pickford a new contract and stave off Chelsea interest. (The Times)

Newcastle are in talks with West Brom to sign Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon. (Sky Sports)

Former Chelsea striker Patrick Bamford could make a £10m move from Middlesbrough to Leeds - if a medical on Monday goes to plan. (Daily Mail)

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson looks likely to move to Fulham, with talks between the sides at an advanced stage. (Sky Sports)