Football rumour mill: Liverpool midfielder trying to convince France star to join him at Anfield | Arsene Wenger is top target for Japan | Valencia hope to sign Manchester United defender

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is trying to convince former Monaco team-mate Kylian Mbappe to join him at Anfield. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City will sell Raheem Sterling next summer if the 23-year-old winger does not agree a new deal. Sterling's contract runs until June 2020. (Daily Mirror

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is the top target for the Japan FA as they look for a new national manager. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea want AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if Thibaut Courtois leaves Stamford Bridge for Real Madrid this summer. (London Evening Standard)

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani will join Chelsea on a five-year contract, with the Blues paying the Italian champions around £44.2m. (London Evening Standard)

Willian wants to leave Chelsea despite the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as manager at Stamford Bridge. Barcelona are interested in the Brazilian. (The Sun)

New Liverpool signing Xherdan Shaqiri "never showed up" during Stoke City's relegation battle, claims Potters midfielder Charlie Adam. (Talksport)

Valencia want Manchester United's 20-year-old Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan. (Super Deporte)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has told club bosses he wants to leave the club this summer, with Palace slapping a £70m price tag on the 25-year-old. (The Sun)